Five months after he agreed to spend more time in Charleston as governor of West Virginia and three weeks after a state senator suggested his attention may be too divided among his private businesses and public office, Gov. Jim Justice is trying to incorporate another job into his schedule and taxpayers’ wallets.
The Greenbrier Board of Education on Tuesday will vote on whether to hire Justice as the head coach of Greenbrier East boys’ basketball team.
Justice already is head coach of the Greenbrier East girls’ basketball team, and the board is set to vote on whether to hire the man who “already is the girls’ coach,” Greenbrier Board of Education Member Kay Smith said Monday.
Other Greenbrier Board of Education members who spoke with the Gazette-Mail Monday confirmed they would be voting on a new hire for the Greenbrier East boys’ basketball position but declined to comment further.
The board's agenda stated it is set to vote on a personnel agenda, but the posted agenda did not include specific hires to be considered.
A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office did not respond to a Gazette-Mail email sent late Monday afternoon.
The board will meet on the campus of New River Community and Technical College.
If board members vote to hire him, it would be the second time Justice coached the boys’ basketball team at Greenbrier East. Justice coached the boys’ team.
From 2010 to 2017 Justice coached both of Greenbrier East’s basketball teams. He resigned from coaching the boys’ team in 2017 after being elected governor.
“I’m with them all the time,” Justice said after a girls’ basketball game in 2017. “…even with my new duties, first and foremost. Today I had to miss a girls practice, but I don’t miss many and I’ve got great quality assistant coaches. But first and foremost is [being] the governor.’’
He first began coaching at Greenbrier East in 2000, while his daughter, Jillean Justice Long, was a student-athlete playing for the girls’ basketball team.
Greenbrier East girls’ basketball won a state championship in 2012, the same year the school retired Long’s number. It was the first time in Greenbrier East’s history that the girls' team had a former player's number retired, the Register-Herald reported at the time.
Smith, who has been on the Greenbrier Board of Education for 14 years, previously voted against hiring Justice as the school’s boys’ basketball coach in what was a 3-2 vote to hire him for his first tenure coaching the boys' team. She declined to indicate how she would vote during Tuesday’s meeting.
Justice’s potential return to the boys’ court comes less than a month after state Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, suggested Justice consider resigning from office amid substantial legal and financial issues among the Justice family’s private coal, land, and hospitality businesses, MetroNews reported last month.
Justice responded to Smith’s letter by suggesting Smith was mad that Justice didn’t appoint his son to the state Economic Development Authority.
In February, Justice settled a lawsuit with former delegate Isaac Sponaugle, a Democrat from Pendleton County.
As part of the settlement, Justice agreed to “reside” in Charleston after Sponaugle accused the governor of violating the state constitution by refusing to reside in Charleston after West Virginians elected him to the Governor’s Office.
Justice settled the case with Sponaugle about three months after the state Supreme Court ruled that “reside” in the state constitution meant “to live, primarily, at the seat of government and requires that the executive officials’ principal place of physical presence is the seat of government for the duration of his or her term of office.”
The practice for high school basketball season in West Virginia begins in the late fall, with the season typically lasting until February or early March. The West Virginia Legislature, as defined in the state constitution, meets for its annual 60-day session from January to March, except during years immediately after a gubernatorial election, when it meets from February to April.
The new coaching position also comes as all of the Justice family businesses, managed by Gov. Justice, his son James “Jay” Justice III, and Long, are tied up in lawsuits and bankruptcy proceedings of a U.K.-based company, Greensill Capital.
The family’s legal and financial issues came to light in March, when the Justice family businesses sued Greensill Capital in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, claiming breach of contract. The Justices filed the lawsuit 10 days before Greensill filed for bankruptcy.
Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March, after losing the insurance coverage that backed its loans.
Justice said on June 2 that his family business loans had “flowed from Carter Bank to Greensill.” Greensill loaned Bluestone $850 million as part of a deal the companies made in May 2018, according to the Justices’ lawsuit.
Among the accusations made by the Justices against Greensill, the family claims the global finance firm breached their 2018 contract as part of a scheme to possibly gain control of Bluestone Resources to then sell the company to Credit Suisse.
In a separate lawsuit filed on May 31, the day before their Carter Bank loans were set to mature, the Justices claimed bank executives used “bait and switch” tactics to “induce” their companies to default on loans established with the bank’s founder, Worth Carter, who died in 2017.
The Justices’ lawsuit against Carter Bank is pending in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia.
Earlier this month, Carter Bank filed two confessions of judgement in Martinsville, Virginia, Circuit Court, claiming the Justice-owned companies owed the bank more than $61 million.
In July, Justice told West Virginians to “sit back and wait and watch” to see how the legal proceedings panned out for his companies.
“At the end of the day, what we need to do is just stand down and see where this thing finally wraps up, and know that my effort is wholeheartedly behind running this state as your governor and doing the right things for this state as your governor,” Justice said July 20.