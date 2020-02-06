In Legislative Breakfast swan song, Minority Leader Miley offers brutally frank state of the state

In a swan song as he nears the end of a 16-year legislative tenure, House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, told attendees of the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Breakfast that “things are not great” in West Virginia.
Miley, the House speaker from 2013 to 2015, used his final address before the Press Association as an antidote to positive commentary offered by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson.
“We need to be honest about where we are, and where we need to go, and not talk about how great we are, because things are not great,” Miley said.
In the past decade, he said, public school enrollment statewide has dropped by 20,000 students, with declines in 50 of 55 counties.
“These kids won’t grow up to be adults here, to be taxpayers here,” Miley said.
Miley said state leaders have failed to take steps to diversify the economy, in part, because of unbending loyalty to a fading coal industry.
“For far too long, we’ve doubled down on an industry that we know, if we’re honest with ourselves, has been dying for a long time,” he said.
Miley said the state should be focusing on measures that will help it retain and recruit adults in the 25-to-40 demographic.
“They want high-speed internet. They could care less that they’re working and living among gay men and women…but we can’t seem to say, we also could care less, and want to make sure you’re treated fairly,” he said, referencing the Legislature declining to expand anti-discrimination protections in the state Fairness Act to include the LGBTQ community.
“Instead, we focus on inviting counties from Virginia because of the gun issue,” Miley continued, referencing efforts by Gov. Jim Justice and others to lure rural Virginians unhappy with gun safety measures enacted by the newly Democratic-controlled General Assembly in Richmond. “That just doesn’t inspire the next generation, it just doesn’t.”
Miley’s comments sharply contrasted with remarks from Carmichael, who earlier told the audience, “We live in a state that is on the rebound.” He said the two keys for economic development this session are the repeal of the personal property tax on manufacturing equipment, machinery and inventory and the implementation of a state intermediate appeals court.
Miley countered that, in talking with potential business interests, “There’s about 20 things they want to see before they even mention the equipment and inventory tax…You don’t have to give a lot of money away.”
He said the loss of tax revenue from the repeal “could bring the state to its knees.” State budget shortfalls are projected for the next four to five budget years, he added.
As for intermediate appeals court, Miley said, “Our population is declining, our caseload is declining, so what do we do? We want to implement another layer of the court system at a cost that just elongates the legal process.”
Miley said he supports Hanshaw’s proposal to establish a West Virginia Impact Fund to help underwrite economic development projects in the state.
“Worst-case scenario, it does nothing. Best-case scenario, it brings major investment to West Virginia,” Miley said.
The Legislative Breakfast is an annual tradition, falling somewhere between the start and the midpoint of the legislative session, giving the Senate president, House speaker and minority leaders the opportunity to lay out or update legislative priorities for the regular session.
Hanshaw said he believes all legislators on both sides of the aisle are focused on the goal to “make it easier for people to stay in West Virginia.”
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, speaking on behalf of Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion, said the key to growing the state is to improve education. That needs to begin in early childhood with the expansion of Birth-to-Three programs, he said.
He said the state has to address issues with more than 7,000 children in foster care and more than 10,000 children identified as homeless. Those issues were exacerbated with severe funding cuts to the state Department of Health and Human Resources from 2015 to 2017, he said.
Stollings, a 2020 candidate for governor, said the state also must fully fund higher education, public education and PEIA health insurance.
“It’s an investment in our future,” he said.
Carmichael summarized the Senate’s agenda as, “Our focus is jobs, roads, opioid reduction, foster children and continuing to improve education.”
Reach Phil Kabler at philk@wvgazettemail.com, 304 348-1220, or follow @PhilKabler on Twitter.