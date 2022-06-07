As prosecutors continued to make their case Tuesday against Joshua Phillips, jurors saw footage of the altercation and shooting that left Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson near death and Phillips wounded twice.
Jurors also heard testimony indicating that Phillips had gone to 272 Garrison Ave. to buy Klonopin pills just before that altercation and shooting.
Phillips faces a first-degree murder charge in Johnson’s death. He’s also charged with possession with intent to deliver the medication Klonopin.
During the second day of testimony Tuesday, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutors Don Morris and Michele Drummond presented footage from Johnson’s body-worn camera and her dashboard camera.
In the body camera video, Johnson can be seen approaching and knocking on the door of the house at 272 Garrison Ave.
Phillips is alleged to have parked a red Dodge Durango on the property at 269 Garrison and gone into the house at 272 Garrison.
“Whoever owns the Durango needs to come out here,” Johnson is heard saying. “Whoever owns the Durango needs to come out here now. If you don’t come out here, I’m going to start a tow truck and, if I start a tow truck, the vehicle is getting towed.”
A woman comes to the door about the same time Phillips comes out of the house from another exit. Phillips tells Johnson he has permission to park on the property, but Johnson replies that that person didn’t have authority to give permission.
“That’s not her decision to make,” she said. “And the fact that you come out here and you cuss — listen to me. The fact that you come out here and cuss somebody because they tell you to move your vehicle is not OK.”
“I didn’t cuss anybody,” Phillips says.
“Get the vehicle moved,” Johnson says.
She asks the woman why she didn’t immediately answer the door when Johnson knocked.
“What were you all stashing?” Johnson asks her.
“Nothing,” the woman says.
Johnson explains that she got irritated while waiting on the woman to answer the door because she didn’t know if people behind the door were going for a gun.
After talking with the woman, Johnson again turns her attention to Phillips, seeking his name and identification and asking what he was doing at the house. Phillips answers that he was bringing the owner “some soda and stuff.”
“I know what goes on at that house,” Johnson says to Phillips.
“What goes on?” Phillips responds.
“I’m not stupid. Everybody and their brother comes out the front door,” she replied. “I know what goes on in there.”
As the confrontation continues, Johnson asks Phillips to empty his pockets “because you just came out of a meth house.” She says Phillips won’t stop turning away from her, hiding his hands and “digging for shit in the car.”
Eventually, the confrontation turns into a physical struggle as Johnson tries to get Phillips to put his hands behind his back so she can handcuff him.
“Wait a minute, wait a minute” he says. “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Hold on a second. Hold on. Hey ma’am, stop it. Hey, stop it now. What are you doing? You’re trying to shoot me. I know what you’re trying to do.”
“I’m not trying to shoot you,” Johnson is heard saying. She also can be heard requesting backup on her radio.
“You’re scaring me, and you’re breathing on me,” he says.
The body camera footage eventually follows Johnson as she falls to the ground after being shot.
Prosecutors presented a series of still frames from the video that show Phillips in possession of Johnson’s handcuffs, which he is alleged to have thrown across the street during the altercation, then a still frame of a handgun in the waistband of Phillips’ pants.
Another still frame shows Johnson trying unsuccessfully to grab Phillips’ gun. Another shows Phillips with his hand over Johnson’s on her gun, preventing her from pulling the weapon. In another, Phillips raises his firearm at Johnson.
Also Tuesday, Marshall Sharp and Richard Chapman testified that, on Dec. 1, 2020, Sharp sold Klonopin pills to Chapman, who in turn sold them to Phillips. Sharp, 26, testified that he had acquired the Klonopin pills from the home of his grandmother after she died.
Sharp said he arranged through his uncle, Herb Sharp, to sell some of the pills to Chapman. Herb Sharp and Richard Chapman were roommates at 272 Garrison Ave. at the time.
Sharp testified that he went that day to Chapman’s home to sell him the pills.
Sharp said Chapman intended to deliver the pills to Phillips but that Phillips “kind of unexpectedly arrived” at Chapman’s house that day.
Sharp testified that, when Phillips came to the house, he went into his uncle’s room within the home because Chapman wanted him to be anonymous.
As he sat there, Herb Sharp came and told him the police were outside. Sharp said he eventually heard a commotion outside and Johnson yelling at Phillips, followed by six to eight gunshots, and then a vehicle peeling out and burning his tires, he said.
Sharp was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver Klonopin, to which he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to three years supervised probation.
As part of plea deal in both men’s cases, they agreed to testify in Phillips’ trial, they said.