A national client has an interest in the now-vacant CASCI building, says a local real estate agent, though the 100,000-square-foot structure may not be large enough to meet their needs.
Quintie Smith, a commercial broker for Realcorp, would not reveal the company, but said, “You’ve heard of them.”
“They’re coming in next week,” Smith said of the prospective client. “It’s a big name, a big corporation.”
While Smith talked of a client who needs more space than the 100,000 square feet CASCI offers, CASCI itself officially moved out last week because it said it did not need that much room. COVID-19, company officials said, changed work habits to the point that multi-floor office space is no longer needed. It said many of its employees are working from home.
CASCI announced last week it would be leaving the space, which combined with a car wash and security business, takes up nearly a block between Clendenin and Court streets. The other boundaries are Kanawha Boulevard and Virginia Street.
The Gazette-Mail on Tuesday morning wandered onto the CASCI parking lot, owned by the Charleston Area Alliance, to see if anyone was still around to answer questions. A security guard asked a reporter to leave and took a picture of his license plate as he did. The Alliance is an economic development tool for the city of Charleston.
Chief executive officer Nicole Christian was out of town Tuesday, a receptionist said. She directed a reporter to Andrew Dunlap, the Alliance’s economic development director, who did not return two telephone calls.
In television news interviews last week, Christian expressed confidence the Alliance could find a new tenant.
The CASCI land, meanwhile, contains a sizable parking lot, but Smith indicated it might not be enough for his prospective client. He said he hopes Poca Valley Bank might be willing to sell land it owns across from CASCI, on Virginia Street, to accommodate the new clients’ needs.
Land in that area is marked off by yellow fences and sometimes weedy overgrowth. It formerly held the Sears Auto Center. Poca Valley Bank bought the land for $2.5 million in August 2018, records show, about the same time Mayur Patel of KM Hotels purchased the former Sears building. Poca Valley’s land is adjacent to Patel’s property, the site of a planned hotel.
In a previous Gazette-Mail article, Realcorp agent Jon Cavendish said office occupancies downtown continue to decline because of people working from home. Vacancies among the city’s Class A office towers are much lower than in older buildings. Still, Cavendish acknowledges the amount of office space Charleston needs is an ongoing question.
“Working from home is something affecting all of us right now,” Cavendish said Tuesday. “The jury is out on that question. I don’t think anyone can answer it.”
Jay Goldman is a former mayor of Charleston and a decades-old veteran of the city’s real estate scene. He is helping CASCI find another landlord, one in the 25,000-square-foot-range. Goldman, 79, said he could not name names of suitors. He did mention his company is listing the Ticketmaster building, in Northgate, for $2.8 million.
CASCI stands for Capital Area Services Company. According to its website, it is a “high-performing health insurance claims processing and customer service organization.” It located here to primarily serve the northern Virginia market with a call center.
Kanawha County tax records show the land purchased in 2007 for $2.3 million by Enterprise Properties, the Charleston Area Alliance’s real estate arm. Until COVID-19 took root in 2020, it functioned as a downtown mainstay, with a building full of people and a parking lot full of cars.
Poca Valley Bank chief executive officer Linda Ashley did not return a call Tuesday to the Gazette-Mail. Smith said he would like to know if she is interested in selling the bank’s downtown property, to sweeten the deal for his client.
If Smith can indeed attract a tenant that wants 150,000 feet of physical space; if Poca Valley does something with its land; and if a hotel gets built at the old Sears, that section’s only major vacancy would be a large parking lot next to the Beni Kedem Shrine on Clendenin and in front of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. It housed The Fifth Quarter restaurant years ago.
Smith agreed COVID-19 has indeed changed the office landscape. He was last in the CASCI building six months ago, he said, and estimated that only half of it was occupied.
A survey of Realcorp’s website showed 58 commercial properties for lease or sale. Two are carpet stores in Kanawha City, Tim Hogan’s and Dixieland Carpet. It also lists a major industrial site, Vossloh Track Materials in Poca.