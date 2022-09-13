Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

casci building
The CASCI building, on the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Clendenin Street in Charleston.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

A national client has an interest in the now-vacant CASCI building, says a local real estate agent, though the 100,000-square-foot structure may not be large enough to meet their needs.

Quintie Smith, a commercial broker for Realcorp, would not reveal the company, but said, “You’ve heard of them.”

Greg Stone covers business.

