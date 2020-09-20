After nearly a year of back and forth, West Virginia American Water Company and the Page-Kincaid Public Service District have reached an interim agreement to hand over water service for the district’s 650 customers to the company, according to filings with the state Public Service Commission.
The interim agreement has not yet been approved by the PSC.
Per the agreement, the company will only be acquiring the district’s water services, not its sewage services, which in the past was a point of contention for the district.
Through the acquisition, the residents who rely on Page-Kincaid for their water should see improvements in both water quality and service — something they say they’ve lacked during recent years.
Per the interim agreement, W.Va. American Water will sell treated water from its New River treatment facility to the PSD to be distributed to customers while the company works on repairs for the district’s distribution system, including the installation of an interconnection between the two systems.
As that’s ongoing, per the agreement, customers will be phased into American Water’s treatment area.
Page-Kincaid customers’ rates will change to meet the current rates for American Water customers on the New River system.
Per the PSC, Page-Kincaid customers currently pay $43.05 per 3,000 gallons of water. American Water customers in the area pay $52.36 per 3,000 gallons, a near-22% increase, according to a joint agreement filed to the PSC from the two entities.
Many customers in the area could qualify for American Water’s low-income rate — $41.89 per 3,000 gallons of water — according to the company.
As part of the acquisition, American Water will take on debts owed by the district. Per the interim agreement, the company will pay at closing:
- Up to $1.38 million to cover debt obligations owed by the district;
- Up to $1.22 million to for any grants where repayment is required after completion of work on the system by American Water;
- Up to $265,000 for costs incurred by the PSD — including legal, administrative, accounting and engineering debts — while obtaining approval of the agreement;
- And a one-time lump-sum of $125,000 to the PSD to cover costs related to discontinuing its water services.
Until an agreement is approved by the PSC, the district will continue to be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the water facilities, as well as maintenance.
WVAW and Page-Kincaid have been involved in a back and forth regarding the water system’s future for nearly a year. Customers of Page-Kincaid have long complained about poor water quality from the district, which uses two deepwells to pump water to residents’ homes.
Not long ago, the water in the district’s underground aquifers was so clean board members at the district wanted to bottle and sell it.
Then, in July 2018, something changed. The water began running red and brown in customers’ homes. It stained clothes in washing machines, ruined home appliances, and in some cases, caused rashes, according to customers. Dirt and sludge would travel along the pipes and into tubs and sinks. Water quality tests began showing high traces of iron, manganese and other minerals.
A lawsuit filed by the water district asserts that mining operations in the area caused the foundation of the deepwells to crack, leading to higher concentrations of minerals and chemicals in the water. Lawyers investigating for the district have been unable to prove this.
Last fall, the increase in the water’s iron caused one of the district’s three water filters to fail.
Through negotiations with the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, the PSD was able to access a portion of funds originally slated for a separate project to upgrade the system to buy an emergency water filter.
At the time, the district had a case filed with the PSC asking to increase customers’ rates by 10% to help finance the installation of the emergency filter, as well as two additional filters.
American Water at this time filed to intervene in the rate case, arguing the company’s acquisition of the system would be more affordable in the long-run, and customers would have better water, quicker.
Board members at Page-Kincaid were unhappy with that proposal. After months of negotiations and talk between the two companies seemed to near its end, the PSC in May opened a general investigation into the operations at Page-Kincaid. The general investigation came a year after a petition signed by more than 400 residents who demanded better service from the district was filed with the state agency.
PSC engineers, in the investigation, found that even if the district were to pursue its prior plan for upgrades, there were numerous problems that would go uncorrected, according to testimonials filed with the commission.
In its 2019 annual report, the district reported an unaccounted water loss rate of almost 60%, meaning 60% of the water it pumps and treats never makes it to a faucet, and is instead lost underground. The PSC deems any water system with more than a 15% rate of unaccounted water loss to be out of compliance.
The system also suffers from ongoing issues with its clarifier, which is a settling tank that is supposed to keep solids like sediment or sludge from entering a water system. Per the PSC, lack of maintenance on the clarifier has limited its capacity, and as a result, residents still report sludge and sediment coming out of their pipes.
American Water will immediately begin work on the interconnection between the two systems, according to the PSC. In order for the acquisition to close, however, there will need to be a public hearing, as well as approval from the PSC and the Fayette County Commission.