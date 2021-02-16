After three strikes in three years, a bill to establish an intermediate court of appeals in West Virginia still isn’t out.
The state Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced Senate Bill 275, the latest version of the proposal to establish a court where West Virginians can appeal certain decisions by circuit and family court judges and the Workers Compensation Board, instead of going straight to the West Virginia Supreme Court.
The measure has grown increasingly contentious each year the legislature considers it, with the bill dying by a 56-44 margin in the House of Delegates during the next-to-last day of the 2020 legislative session.
Based on conversation among committee members Tuesday, the reasons people support or oppose the bill remain the same.
Supporters have said an intermediate court would provide clarity and predictability in West Virginia’s judicial system and that would attract more businesses to the state. Backers also contend it would expedite justice for people who need it most.
Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, an opponent, said the West Virginia Supreme Court’s caseload has dropped significantly in recent years.
Romano said there were more than 3,600 cases appealed to the West Virginia Supreme Court in 1999, and by 2014, that number had dropped to 1,346.
“That’s a big drop for all the sudden needing another new layer of government,” Romano said Tuesday.
During the past few years of debate, people speaking against the bill have said adding an intermediate court would empower big businesses with more resources to bury West Virginians in the legal system.
Senate Judiciary General Counsel Liz Schindzielorz told senators Tuesday the implementation of the new court would cost the state Supreme Court $7.61 million, according to a fiscal note the court provided to the Senate.
Some $2.5 million would be saved by eliminating the West Virginia Office of Judges with the state Insurance Commission, Schindzilorz said. It would cost another $54,000 a year, according to a fiscal note from the West Virginia Consolidated Retirement Board.
The material of the bill is similar to the last version of the bill the legislature considered in 2020.
Under SB 275, intermediate appeals court districts each would feature a panel of three judges. Those judges would be appointed by the governor when the court is established in 2022, and beginning in 2024 the judges would be elected. Each judge’s term would be 10 years.
The judges would begin reviewing cases July 1, 2022. Judges’ annual salaries would be $130,000. Schindzielorz said the Senate could consider changing salaries to be more in line with judicial pay raises the legislature approved last year.
Seven types of cases may be appealed but not automatically to the intermediate court:
- final judgments of circuit court judges in civil cases
- final judgments of family court judges
- final judgements of circuit court judges in guardianship and conservatorship matters
- judgments in administrative appeals, which, by law, are filed in Kanawha Circuit Court
- decisions by the West Virginia Healthcare Authority regarding certificates of need
- decisions from the Office of Judges in the West Virginia Insurance Commission before the office is terminated, and
- final orders of the Workers Compensation Board of Review issued after June 30, 2022.
Cases that would be automatically appealed to the court include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect and mental hygiene cases and certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
The bill advanced to the Senate Finance Committee.