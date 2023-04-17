Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Department of Tourism is hosting a giveaway with dark sky-themed prizes, including 15 grand prize winners who will receive a GoPro Hero 11.

 West Virginia Department of Tourism | Courtesy photo

The West Virginia Department of Tourism partnered with the International Dark-Sky Association to launch a new campaign highlighting the state’s stargazing opportunities. This promotion of West Virginia’s star-studded skies began this morning in conjunction with International Dark Sky Week, April 15 to 22, and will run through the end of the summer.

“With more and more travelers looking to escape the crowds for a peaceful retreat, stargazing has become a sought after experience,” said Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism secretary. “We wanted to make it easier than ever for folks to plan their dark sky getaway to West Virginia. Since we’re a day's drive away from two-thirds of the U.S. population – and we have dark skies in every corner of the state, West Virginia is perfectly positioned for travelers to come see the stars from one of the darkest spots on the East Coast.”

