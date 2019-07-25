International Food Houses give Scouts a taste of the world

GLEN JEAN — As the 24th World Scout Jamboree continues throughout this week and next, some Scouts from around the globe have already been away from home for quite a while, and they might not have gotten to eat their favorite home-cooked meals.
Fortunately, on the 10,000 acres that make up the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, Scouts have the opportunity to get a variety of cuisines from 11 different countries made by volunteers who know the recipes like the backs of their hands.
While the Scouts and their troops have the option to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner by shopping for ingredients at different Food Markets located throughout the grounds, after a long day of hiking, zip-lining, or mountain biking, some Scouts may want a little something extra — that’s where the International Food Houses come into play.
Located in the “Action Point” of Summit Bechtel Reserve are tents known as “food houses” that are home to all of the aromas, culture and fellowship of 11 countries around the world.
Scouts can sample a variety of ethnic cuisines from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States, and according to the Jamboree, the food houses are a major attraction.
“I actually work in a restaurant in Brazil,” João Madalosso, a volunteer at the Buteco Brazil International Food House. “It’s just pretty much doing our job but in a fun way because in here you can see like 200 countries and all the cultures.”
Madalosso is from Curitiba, the capital of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná. He explained that the food houses have been places where kids from around the world can get together to experience new cultures and cuisines together.
However, he said the food houses are also providing Scouts who are homesick a place where they can get a familiar meal while thousands of miles away from their home country.
“Many of the scouts that are here, they went on vacations around the U.S., so I know groups that went to Disney, some went to Washington [D.C.] and New York [City], so almost all the Brazilians are about two weeks already from home, so they left home two weeks ago, and they are missing this kind of food,” Madalosso said. “There’s something that feels like home when you try our food.”
The menu at the Buteco Brazil features Brazilian menu staple items such as açai smoothies, pão de queijo (cheese bread rolls) and one of Brazil’s most beloved foods, feijoada — a black bean and pork stew served over rice.
“Brazil is most-known for feijoada,” Madalosso said. “Feijoada is a very difficult thing to cook because you have to leave it in the oven for like eight or 12 hours, so we did a simplified version of that.”
Scouts can purchase deep-fried balls of feijoada for $6.50 and get a taste of traditional Brazilian food.
“One of the items that is most selling is the alcohol-free caipirinha. Caipirinha is a drink that everyone [in Brazil] knows,” Madalosso said. “It takes cachaça [a Brazilian sugarcane liquor], but, obviously, this is a Scouting thing, so we can’t use alcohol, so we are doing the alcohol-free version.”
Madalosso said that the Brazilian Scouts in attendance are frequenting the tent, but they’re also bringing along their new friends from other countries to try foods from their homeland.
Bernardo Jodan Pereira, a Scout from the southern state of Santa Catarina, said that the tent feels like a safe space for him and his fellow Brazilians to hang out and have fun.
“Not many of us know how to speak English properly, so people feel more comfortable with having this little stand right here,” he said.
Pereira, who has never been outside of Brazil before now, said that while it’s nice he has the option of having things to eat that are typical in his daily diet, he wants to broaden his horizons.
“I mean sure, it’s nice, but I don’t really care for it much,” he said. “I’m out here to explore new stuff, so I’m more interested in other places.”
Ailsa Davies, a 14-year-old Scout from Gloucestershire in South West England, said she enjoys being able to go to the United Kingdom’s food house to get tea every day while at the Jamboree.
“You’re pretty far from home, so if you miss your family, you just go to the U.K. food house and get food, and it reminds you of home,” she said.
Steve Clayton, a volunteer in the Gilwell Park International Food House, said that to create a menu that featured traditional British dishes Scouts would enjoy eating, they looked to the youth to help them pick the items.
“We don’t like to be older people making all the decisions, so what we did is we put out to them what sort of menu they would like,” he said.
Featured on Clayton’s menu are different types of chips, known as french fries to the American Scouts, loaded with toppings such as mushy peas and vinegar, and Yorkshire tea served piping hot with milk and sugar.
Clayton, who is from Sheffield in Southern Yorkshire, said that the menu seems to be attracting a lot of British Scouts who want to eat foods they’re used to having.
“We are definitely getting a lot of Brits in to have a look around, without any shadow of a doubt, but it’s amazing how many Americans, in particular, are coming in and saying, ‘Oh, I want the English tea,’ so it’s been very popular,” he said.
Clayton said that 11 people each shift, morning and evening, to make sure that food is coming out for the Scouts to purchase.
“It’s been planned very well, but doing it [cooking] in a foreign country has quite a lot of complications in getting equipment because what we’ve got in there is a full kitchen that’s in a field, and most of this equipment is made to work in sort of a kitchen environment, so it’s been a bit of a challenge, but we’re geared up to cook for a lot of people,” he said.
The food tents are also providing entertainment for Scouts, such as futbol matches on TV in the Brazilian food house and karaoke, parties and an LBGTQ day in the United Kingdom’s tent.
Davies said the international food houses made foreign kids more feel more at home but that getting to experience other cultures at the Jamboree is what it’s all about.
“It’s really cool because you get to meet loads of people,” she said.
The 24th World Scout Jamboree will continue until Aug. 2.