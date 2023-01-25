Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near exit 47 reopened around 10:40 a.m.  after an early morning wreck involving two tractor trailers, according to a supervisor at Kanawha Metro 911.

The wreck occurred around 1:19 a.m. Wednesday near the Cross Lanes exit. One person was transported to the hospital, the supervisor said. 

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you