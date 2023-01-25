Interstate 64 westbound lanes reopened near Cross Lanes after early morning wreck By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Jan 25, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near exit 47 reopened around 10:40 a.m. after an early morning wreck involving two tractor trailers, according to a supervisor at Kanawha Metro 911.The wreck occurred around 1:19 a.m. Wednesday near the Cross Lanes exit. One person was transported to the hospital, the supervisor said. The westbound lanes were closed after the wreck, and police were diverting cars off the interstate at the Institute exit while the wreck and some diesel that was spilled were cleaned up. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wreck Lane Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Exit Interstate Supervisor Tractor Trailer Police Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: Barkadas joins Restaurant Week, new Hens & Heifers comingLegislative session yielding little lawmaker scrutiny of $28.3M CARES Act funding transfer or $10M MU baseball stadium paymentDear Abby: Woman wants a relationship with happily married coupleBoys basketball: Black Eagles top unbeaten GWInterstate 64 westbound lanes reopened near Cross Lanes after early morning wreckCharles Barkley to headline Bob Huggins' 11th annual Fish FryBill limiting emergency powers of governor passes House, goes to Senate for OKSenate Health committee advances homelessness bill, othersWVU football: Brown feels Mountaineers added No. 1 WR in CarterPrep basketball roundup: Huntington boys handle St. Albans 70-54 See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 25, 2023 Daily Mail WV The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program The Hub: Seeking rural partners for building communities Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl