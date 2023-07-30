Two weeks ago, HD Media President Doug Skaff announced the decision to combine the Saturday and Sunday editions of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
He explained the reasoning behind the move and offered a glimpse into the challenges facing not only our company, but newspapers across the nation. I won’t rehash all of that here, but the bottom line is this — readers’ habits are changing, and we must change with them.
Over the past two weeks, myself and others have answered your phone calls and read your emails and texts. Some of you liked the idea of getting our biggest, most entertaining issue delivered a day earlier. Some of you were upset at the thought of no longer being able to kick back with your newspaper on Sunday mornings. (Spoiler alert — you can still do that).
But more than anything, you had questions. Lots of questions.
“Will I get all of my comics?”
“Will there still be puzzles?”
“Are you no longer covering WVU football on Saturdays?”
“What about my coupons?”
The list goes on and on.
While we tried to answer as many as possible, I’m sure those who reached out weren’t the only ones with questions. So this seems like the right time, and the right place, to clear the air about what our new weekend edition is — and isn’t.
First and foremost, the new Weekend Gazette-Mail is not a combination of the Charleston and Huntington newspapers. The Herald-Dispatch is getting its own, unique weekend edition. Both papers will be printed Friday night and delivered Saturday morning.
So what can you expect to find inside the Weekend Gazette-Mail?
For starters, both the Saturday comics page and the four-page, full-color traditional Sunday comics will be included. Likewise, all of the puzzles that you looked for in Saturday’s edition will be included, along with the full complement of Sunday puzzles you know and love.
But we didn’t stop there when it comes to puzzles. The Weekend Gazette-Mail will also include another full page of all-new puzzles to keep you flexing those mental muscles.
For those of you looking to save money, the Weekend Gazette-Mail will include all of the same national coupons that were previously found in the Sunday paper. You’ve probably noticed that many retailers — especially big grocery chains — have done away with their traditional sale ads.
While you won’t find those in the Weekend Gazette-Mail, you can still find them on our website at wvgazettemail.com/pulse. Pulse Digital is just one of the ways HD Media is helping to connect readers to the local businesses you know and trust, and helping those local businesses to reach new customers.
As a locally owned business, we understand the vital role we play in our communities and know that when local businesses succeed, we all prosper.
By now you may be thinking, “Comics and puzzles and coupons are nice, Jeff, but what about the news?”
I’m glad you asked.
The Weekend Gazette-Mail will be chock full of the same in-depth, high-quality local journalism you’ve come to expect — and should demand — from our award-winning team of reporters, photographers and editors. From Mike Tony’s hard-hitting environmental reporting to Rick Steelhammer’s entertaining feature pieces and everything in between, the Weekend Gazette-Mail will have it all.
A local business page featuring HD Media Regional Business Reporter Fred Pace? Check.
A Perspective section with commentary from local writers addressing local issues? Check.
Phil Kabler spilling the tea on West Virginia politics in his Statehouse Beat column? Check.
The popular Daily Mail WV page, with its unique blend of news and views from across West Virginia? Check.
The Weekend Gazette-Mail will also include sections dedicated to Sports (featuring the most comprehensive high school sports coverage in the state) and Life (featuring popular columnists like Linda Arnold and Karin Fuller, delicious recipes and more).
Speaking of the Life section, we have another surprise to announce – longtime Gazette-Mail entertainment reporter Bill Lynch is bringing back his award-winning One Month at a Time series for the weekend edition. Sometimes funny, sometimes serious, but always entertaining, One Month was something I regularly looked forward to reading each week before it went away last August. I’m incredibly happy to welcome it back.
I’ve told you about many of the great things you can expect to find inside the Weekend Gazette-Mail, but we all know news doesn’t stop once the presses start rolling on Friday nights. Our reporters, photographers and editors don’t stop working, either.
Our staff will be out covering the stories that matter to you on Saturdays and Sundays, just as we always have. The only difference now is that those stories will be hosted on our website, www.wvgazettemail.com, and not printed in a physical edition.
When the Mountaineers open the football season at Penn State on Sept. 2, we’ll be there.
When thousands of people descend upon the New River Gorge for Bridge Day on Oct. 21, we’ll be there.
When the Legislature goes down to the wire on the final night of the regular session next winter, we’ll be there.
And you can read all about it at wvgazettemail.com. If you’re a print subscriber, you already have access to all of our great digital content. If you’ve never visited our website and need help activating your account, our customer service representatives will be happy to assist you. Just call 304-348-4800 and they’ll take care of you.
Once you’re on our website, be sure to hop over and check out the work of our talented multimedia team, Carli Berkhouse and Sean McCallister, who have been bringing stories to life with their incredible videos. HD Media is committed to being a leader in multimedia journalism, and this pair is helping us deliver on that promise.
I understand that navigating any website – ours included – can be tricky, especially if you’re not a regular user. To make finding our top stories from the weekend even easier, we’re offering a brand new Sunday Morning newsletter that contains links to our top news and sports articles from the weekend, in addition to late-arriving obituaries.
Signing up for the newsletter is free — just go to wvgazettemail.com, click on the “Newsletters” button at the top of the page, enter your email address and select which newsletters you want to receive. Then sit back and we’ll deliver the news directly to your inbox, just like we deliver a newspaper to your front door.
The launch of the Weekend Gazette-Mail is a big deal for us at HD Media.
An immense amount of time, thought and planning went into crafting this new publication, not just from within the newsroom but across our entire company — at all levels. We even sought input from select readers through our consumer advisory board. I’m proud to say this was a total team effort, and that shows in the end result, which is simply the best product we can provide for you, the reader.
I’m genuinely excited for you to get to experience it first-hand. And I look forward to hearing all about it once you see it – and read it — for yourself on Aug. 5.
