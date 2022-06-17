Charlie McClung couldn’t figure out why workers at the old Union Carbide Tech Center were donning heavy duty protective gear. They had to have it, for safety reasons, every time they manually turned off power to a massive breaker box.
He wondered why it couldn’t be done remotely, from another room or building. Surely someone owned a patent for such a device, he told a group of about 30 entrepreneurs Thursday during a West Virginia Inventors’ Society gathering at the University of Charleston.
So McClung scoured the internet, looking for such a patent. He could not find one. There ensued a quest, one that eventually wound up with McClung devising the patented and trademarked “Chicken Switch.”
He passed the blocky, nondescript device around the room, near the entrance to UC’s basketball arena. It attaches magnetically to whatever equipment is already in place and meets the goal of remote function.
“I never thought of myself as an inventor,” said McClung, who comes across as a practical person looking for easier ways to do things. He spent 35 years at Union Carbide and its successor, Dow Chemical.
McClung also spent years in his living room and garage devising the Chicken Switch. Turned out to be time well spent.
“It’s exceeded my wildest expectations,” he said. He has sold the Chicken Switch to nearly every Fortune 500 company, under the corporate name CBS ArcSafe in Big Chimney. The device can be found all over the world, he said.
He sold the company for a substantial sum. He relayed his experiences and advice to those at the inventors’ function, hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Institute, West Virginia Executive magazine and the university.
Anyone trying to take a product from concept to production to patent must be patient and focused, he said.
“There are going to be days where you feel like, ‘Is this really worth it?’" he said. “I could see the end point, but it got to be frustrating.”
He said staff at the Robert C. Byrd Institute -- or RCBI as it is commonly known -- were invaluable in getting his product to market.
“If not for the Byrd Center I wouldn’t be standing here today,” he said.
McClung said the center helped with all facets of his dream, including 3-D printing. Uses of other equipment, marketing and social media are also included in the offerings.
RCBI has its main headquarters on Marshall University’s Huntington campus and also a presence at its South Charleston location. It promotes manufacturing, makes equipment available for use -- such as laser cutters and 3-D printing -- and generally does what it can to promote job creation, economic development, innovation and entrepreneurship. It also trains machinists and welders. Services are not free.
Encouraging entrepreneurs seemed to be the theme of the day Thursday.
“RCBI has been assisting innovation and entrepreneurs for a number of years,” Director of Communications Mike Friel said. “We give them a chance to vet ideas and connect them to services, develop communication tools ... just to celebrate the creativity that exists and the success of individuals, such as the folks we have here today.”
Besides McClung and fellow inventor David Powell -- owner of Long Range Archery Solutions -- those in attendance heard from, among others, UC Director of Innovation Dale Ramsburg; West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner; and Steve Johnson, deputy director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. All spoke about what their organizations are doing to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.
McClung says securing patents is important, for what are probably obvious reasons.
“Why on Earth would you want to give it to someone else?” he asked. “A patent is a true asset.” Even in the early stages of seeking a patent, a “patent pending” label assures the inventor of some legal protection, McClung said.
In Powell’s case, his motivation for inventing an interchangeable set of sight wheels for his compound bow had everything to do with competition. As in competition on the archery range.
“I love the Lord, I love my family and I have an affinity for archery,” said Powell, who ventures far and wide for archery competitions.
In that pursuit, different-sized arrows require different sighting adjustments. Those had been made by adjustments to a particular wheel on the bow. Powell’s idea was to swap out the wheel, quickly, with each different arrow.
Once he had prototypes made he began selling the wheels out of his backpack, at archery tournaments, for $50 a pop. They sold like, yes, hotcakes. This could be bigger, he thought.
Unlike McClung, success has come quickly for Powell. RCBI helped him 3D print the wheels and create a website. It had a website up for Powell by July 20 of last year; he made his first post a day later; by Aug. 2 he had his first order, from a customer in Texas.
Less than a year later, he has met his 12-month goal for sales. The archery tour on which he competes, Total Archery Challenge, sells his products on site. His products are marked by an “X’ -- as in the X-TRA yardage wheel and the X-TRA Grip, which aligns the shooter’s arm bones all the way up to the shoulder, decreasing wear and tear on muscles.
RCBI now prints custom wheels for Powell, which can include someone’s picture in the center. It also designed his logo.
For a full rundown on RCBI's services, go to www.rcbi.org.