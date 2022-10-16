Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Will Thompson

U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson addresses attendees of his investiture ceremony in Charleston on Oct. 13, 2022. The ceremony was delayed for 14 months due to COVID-19 precautions.

 PHIL PERRY | HD Media

An investiture ceremony for United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia William S. Thompson was held on Oct. 13 at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston.

The Boone County resident took the oath of office in October 2021 as President Joe Biden announced Thompson’s nomination on Aug. 10 of that year.

