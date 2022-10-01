Bryan Wurster enrolled in the Charleston Job Corps program four years ago not knowing much about his future.
By the time he left the program, Wurster said he’d found the best opportunity of his life.
“I tell everyone I know that Charleston Job Corps turned a boy with attitude into a man with life, a purpose and a man with respect,” he said.
This is not an uncommon story among the thousands of students who’ve come through the Charleston Job Corps program.
The program's campus sits atop Curtis Price Way — named after its former beloved director — on a steep hill about two miles down Kanawha Boulevard from the Capitol complex. Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is a nationwide program that aims to launch young people 16 to 24 into the workforce with no costs to those students or their families.
Wurster, now 25 and living in his native South Charleston, credits the program and its faculty for finally getting his life on track. Wurster said he works in construction, and he’s currently employed by a local traffic control company.
Job Corps was the second chance Wurster said he needed. He now advises young people who are looking for a path out of their current situation to take the opportunity to sign up.
“It’s an awesome experience. The staff and the people there care about you, and you will do amazing there as long as you put your heart, soul and mind into it,” Wurster said. “You can do it — it will change your life just like it changed mine.”
The program held a signing day event two weeks ago in downtown Charleston, where staff and students spoke with prospective students about their experiences.
Amia Rushing, 19, is one of the current students on the Charleston campus who attended the signing day. Rushing comes to West Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina. She said she wants to one day work in journalism — a career inspired by her love for writing poetry.
Before any of that could happen, Rushing said, she needed to learn how to become a responsible adult. She needed to learn proper financial budgeting. She said she’s been learning that on campus.
She’s also learned personal responsibility and accountability through leadership opportunities.
Rushing said she was hesitant to leave home and move to a place she’d never been. But like Wurster, Rushing said the program has put her on the path to success. While the lifestyle changes can seem strict at first, the staff’s willingness to go the extra mile for students makes that adjustment easier, she said.
“Take advantage of the program. Don’t come and think you’re going to get away with everything, because they’re watching,” Rushing advised new students. “Your first month here — be on your P’s and Q’s — because they do have a lot of things that are offered to you.”
After she completes her coursework in Charleston, Rushing said, she wants to attend college back in Charlotte. The program’s staff is helping her get there, she said, and she wants new students to understand how vital their time on campus can be if they commit to doing the work.
“Make sure you can get all you can from it,” she said.
The Charleston facility offers a number of trades, including carpentry, facilities maintenance, painting, office administration, medical administrative assistance, network cable installation and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
After students complete course work, they are placed into an apprenticeship or advanced training — free of charge — to further their education. Some classrooms, such as carpentry and painting, are partnered with local unions to find students employment opportunities post-graduation.
If a student wants to study a trade that’s not offered at the Charleston campus, he or she will be placed on a campus somewhere in the country that does.
Work is done in the classrooms, but instructors said students do jobs around campus and in the community. The facilities maintenance class helps keep the campus running smoothly, and painting and carpentry students assist in on-site construction.
Network cabling students recently returned from Eastern Kentucky, where they helped restore lines damaged in summer floods.
The office and medical administrative classes teach students skills such as proper phone etiquette and billing procedure. Students are immersed in a medical terminology course, which their instructor said gives them the opportunity to find work in almost any medical setting — doctor’s offices, insurance companies, veterinarian hospitals and more.
In the campus’ recreation center, students designed and constructed their own gaming and weightlifting rooms. There’s a full-length hardwood basketball court, a rock climbing wall, areas for Zumba, yoga and spin classes and a music recording studio.
Student intramurals and clubs were very active before the pandemic, staff said, which they hope are back up and running again in the near future.
There are four campus dorms, which are modeled after a small college campus. Rushing serves as the president of her dorm. Her responsibilities include keeping students on schedule, but also organizing activities such as movie night. She said the living areas give students room to breathe.
“No one’s on top of each other. It’s spacious,” she said.
Student are assigned career counselors to guide them through coursework. After graduation, former students can return to campus for resume help and job leads. Students have access to mental health professionals and on-site basic medical and dental care. They’re fed three meals a day at the cafeteria.
Life on campus mirrors that of a small community college. About 80 students are enrolled today, but it’s a number attributed to the pandemic. Normally, the facility can enroll more than 300 students and employ 140 to 150 staff members, making for a welcoming 2:1 student-staff ratio.
The average time spent in the program is nine months to a year. Students can learn for up to two years if that's what it takes.
Students are in class six to seven hours a day. Outside of that time, students can be found out on benches and picnic tables talking with each other, hanging in the rec center or volunteering off campus.
“Off-hill” activities, as business community liaison Nancy Shepherd called it, are vital to Job Corps’ mission. The program is not prison — if a student wants to go off campus to do something productive — Shepherd said it can usually be arranged.
To aid coursework, Shepherd said, the campus includes a workforce advisory council composed of community employers who guide instructors on changes in their respective industries.
“We ask for that feedback, so when the individual is ready to go into the community and work, they know they have a skilled worker here,” Shepherd said. “I strive to make Job Corps a valued resource in the community. I want the community to realize that these students are coming here and learning the skills that are necessary to fulfill the job obligations.”
Program Director Mitzi DeBeer recently arrived from a Job Corps program in Louisville, Kentucky. DeBeer said community outreach is one of her non-negotiables.
“Our students do give back to the community while they’re learning their trades," she said. "It’s important for them and it helps them develop their growth and development as well.”
Jamela Brown, career services director at the Charleston campus, said her pitch to prospective students is the opportunity to do something different. For young people who are tired or unhappy with the way their lives are headed, Brown said, there are opportunities the Job Corps program can offer to get them going in the direction they want to go.
“You’re going to get a place to stay. You can get an education. You can get your wellness and your healthcare all in check. You can earn a trade, get your driver’s license, all those independent living skills,” Brown said.
Students can only improve through their own determination and drive once they’re enrolled, Brown said.
“You’ve got to be focused from the beginning, but then be willing to be coachable, be teachable, be willing to be flexible and learn,” Brown said. “We can give you everything you want, but if you don’t want it, we can’t give it to you.”
Living on campus is not a requirement, Brown said. She said there are parents who attend classes on campus during the day and return to their families in the evening.
Brown said 24-year-olds should not think they’re too old for this program — the opportunities for them are the same as for 16-year-olds.
The staff includes veterans who say they are kept there by youths and their successes post-graduation.
“You’ve got to have a heart for it,” said Brown, who is in her eighth year of employment in the program.
For most students, a little light bulb above their head turns on when they realize what they’re capable of, Brown said. It’s that realization and feeling that keeps the program alive.
Former students reach back out, Brown said, gleeful to report they're making $32 an hour thanks to HVAC or cabling training, or even the birth of their child. Just a few weeks ago, Brown said, one former student who earned his commercial driver's license through the program reached back out with his life update.
“He sent me a picture with his truck, like, ‘Hey, I did it!’”, Brown said. “He started off with some issues, [but] he finished and he went on to be successful. That’s the part I love. I love it.”
“We will support you hands down,” Brown said of the staff. “You will have a team of people who will coach you and help you get through the program.”
Young people written off by society will always have a home in Job Corps, DeBeer said. A fresh start is sometimes all it takes.
“Their career is going to begin here.”