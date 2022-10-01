Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bryan Wurster enrolled in the Charleston Job Corps program four years ago not knowing much about his future.

By the time he left the program, Wurster said he’d found the best opportunity of his life.

Joe Severino covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

Recommended for you