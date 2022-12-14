Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Greenbrier resort

The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

 AP file photo

The LIV Golf Tour made official what had been rumored since August -- one of its Saudi-backed events is coming to The Greenbrier resort.

The tour’s website says LIV will play an event on the resort’s Old White Course on Aug. 4-6. The Greenbrier played hosts to PGA Tour events from 2010 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2019. A catastrophic flood canceled the 2016 event.

Greg Stone covers business.

