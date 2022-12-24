For a long as she can remember, Amy Brown has loved Christmas.
She loves the lights. She loves the way it makes people happy.
“I’ve always thought Christmas was magical,” said Brown, who is the principal at Dunbar Intermediate School. “I always wanted my house to look that way.”
Brown loves the holiday so much that every year, she decks out every room of her Cross Lanes home — even the laundry and bathrooms — for the holiday.
Brown has fond childhood memories of the holiday, but her so-called “addiction” to Christmas items started about 35 years ago, when she and her husband Ron married, she said.
“I started decorating and I thought, ‘Oh, this room looks good. I’d like to have something else here,’” she said. “I just kept buying and buying at after-Christmas sales, yard sales, thrift stores, estate sales — all that. I’ve just amassed all this.”
Brown estimates she’s collected thousands of Christmas items of all kinds over the years, though she’s never counted them all.
The Browns have about 15 Christmas trees of varying sizes throughout the home. Christmas village houses light up the tops of the kitchen cabinets. Even the bedspreads and shower curtains throughout the home are Christmas-themed during the holiday.
Her collection includes sacred and secular Christmas items — there may be as many Santas and snowmen as there are nativity scenes and angels.
“I don’t have anything in particular that I necessarily like, I do like nativities, but there’s nothing in particular that I really collect,” she said. “I have a lot of different things... I have Santas, snow men. I’ve got a lot of things.”
On the couple’s first trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, about 30 years ago, she visited a Christmas-themed store and hotel, and off-handedly told a clerk she’d like to live there.
“She said, ‘Well you can live here until 10 o’clock. We close then.’ But I just like...I just like Christmas and I wanted every room to look Christmasy.”
When Ron built the couple’s home about a decade ago, he did so with the Christmas lights in mind. A certified electrician, Ron wired the house so that Amy could control all the lights in each single room with a switch.
“You just have to flip this switch and it all comes on, so it’s nice,” she said. “So it makes it easy.”
“Whatever she wants. She’s the best,” Ron said when asked what he thinks of Amy’s Christmas collection. “She’s a good woman. We’ve been together almost 35 years.”
Most years, the Browns have all the Christmas decorations out by the first of November. It takes both of them to unload everything from their basement.
“It’s an undertaking to get it out,” she said. “I keep it down in the basement in big totes. We will fill the back of the truck up and my husband will drive it up, back it in, trip after trip so that we’re not coming up the stairs....”
The normal contents of Amy’s three cabinets are switched out for Christmas items, too. For her, what some might consider a meticulus process is theraupetic.
“I enjoy it,” she said. “I guess that’s my stress reliever.”
The Browns like to have a Christmas party or two every year to show off the collection. This year, they’ll also celebrate with someone who’s not seen the decorations yet. Their one-year-old grandson was too little last year to see them.
“I’m excited to see him open gifts this year,” she said. “That’s a fun age, and that’s what Christmas is about — kids.”