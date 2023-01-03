Mike Ruben was a champion of his hometown of Ripley as a journalist, historian, athletic booster and civil servant, according to friends and family.
Ruben, who was known as “Mr. Ripley,” died suddenly Monday at age 65.
Affectionately known as “Rube,” Ruben was the director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, which he helped found in 2014.
Ruben previously served as an award-winning writer and editor for Jackson Newspapers. He also had worked for The State Journal and was known for his work as a radio broadcaster.
A public address announcer for the Vikings for more than four decades, Ruben’s signature introduction, “It’s football time in Death Valley,” was known to generations of students at Ripley High School, according to one of Ruben’s friends, Tom Hunter, a West Virginia radio broadcaster and associate state director of AARP of West Virginia.
Hunter has worked with Ruben in several capacities, including as a broadcaster and as a print journalist.
In the last several years, Hunter worked with Ruben in the press box during Ripley football games. Ruben was the voice in the background for hundreds of Ripley students, Hunter said in a radio interview.
Even though he was a historian, who once wrote and starred in a play about Ripley, Ruben was forward-thinking when it came to his hometown. He knew state law required cities to have a convention and visitors bureau in order to qualify for a share of state hotel taxes, so he helped form one in Ripley to make sure his community wasn’t left out, Hunter said.
“Every community has that champion. There was no bigger champion than Mike Ruben for a community that I’ve ever seen. His heart for that community was everything,” Hunter said in an interview.
WCHS Sports Director Mark Martin is three years younger than Ruben and a lifelong friend.
Martin remembers being a child in seventh grade bugging the older Ruben for a chance to help him announce Ripley High School basketball games.
“Mike gave me my first opportunity, really. He was doing PA for the high school and junior high games. I kept bugging him to let me do it, too. One night he said, ‘Here. You’ve got the seventh-grade game.’ That was the start of me doing what I do,” Martin said.
Martin also recalls fond memories of playing football for Ripley High and hearing Ruben on the microphone calling the game. Years later, the two continued working closely together. Even when Martin went on to cover sports for WCHS, he continued working as a freelance sports writer for the local paper.
“I’ve been around Mike my whole life, really,” Martin said. “It’s just hard to measure what Mike Ruben meant to Ripley. It’s just a tremendous loss.
A longtime friend of Ruben’s, Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader said in media reports that Ruben will be missed.
“Of course, the first thing you think of is what an impact Mike had made on so many lives. He put his heart and soul into the love of Ripley,” she said.
Former Jackson Newspapers Editor Greg Matics said in a social media post that he has fond memories of Ruben.
“I called him ‘Admiral’ and he called me ‘Captain Matics.’ We often exchanged goofy salutes at the office over so many years working together,” Matics said. “So many fond recollections of ‘Mr. Ripley,’ who loved his town, his high school, his county and its people.”