Mike Ruben was a champion of his hometown of Ripley as a journalist, historian, athletic booster and civil servant, according to friends and family.

Ruben, who was known as “Mr. Ripley,” died suddenly Monday at age 65.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

