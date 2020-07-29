Edward “Eddie” Jackfert, 98, a long-time resident of Wellsburg in Brooke County and a leader in and effort to convince Japanese industrialists to make amends for their companies’ use of American POWs as slave labor during World War II, died Friday in a Tampa, Florida, VA hospital.
A 1939 graduate of Wellsburg High School, Jackfert enlisted in the Army Air Corps in September 1940, and was a 19-year-old aircraft mechanic for the Army Air Corps when he arrived at Clark Field in the Philippine Islands in June of 1941, eventually attaining the rank of sergeant, according to information on the American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Museum website.
He escaped injury when Japanese aircraft attacked and destroyed the airfield, killing or wounding about 150 Americans, the day after the Dec. 7, 1941, raid on Pearl Harbor. After Japanese troops landed, he and other airmen joined infantry units and took part in the defense of the islands of Luzon and Mindanao, without re-supplies of food, ammunition or troops, until his unit was captured in May 1942.
He and other POWs were crammed into the holds of enemy freighters, many of which were unable to survive torpedo attacks by Allied submarines before reaching Japan. After being paraded through a gauntlet of rock-throwing Japanese civilians, Jackfert arrived at a POW camp along a harbor within sight of Tokyo.
There, he was a forced laborer, offloading coal and rice, and working in a flour mill and steel mill for private companies. Three months before the war ended, bombs from a U.S. B-29 raid on the harbor struck the POW camp, killing 22 prisoners.
After the war ended, Jackfert enrolled at Bethany College, where he earned a degree in economics, then joined the Internal Revenue Service where he served as a criminal investigator, retiring in 1977. He then served two terms as national commander of the American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor veterans’ group.
Jackfert led the effort to create a National American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Museum in Wellsburg in 2001, in conjunction with the Wellsburg Public Library. The museum later became an independent entity, and since 2018, has been housed in a 4,500-square-foot wing added to the library. It contains more than 20,000 photos, 1,600 war diaries, exhibits of uniforms, weapons, flags and medals and more than 1 million pages of documents.
One goal of the museum, Jackfert said in a 2013 West Virginia Public Radio interview, is to “show people that war is nothing but death and destruction. Let’s teach the young ones that this is what you’re going to encounter if you don’t do something else to solve the international problems.”
In 2000, Jackfert served on a panel of witnesses testifying before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in an effort to determine whether Japanese companies who profited from the use of forced labor by American POWs during the war had an obligation to remedy their wrongs. In 2015, officials from Mitsubishi Materials, a subsidiary of which he was forced to work for during the war, came to Wellsburg to publicly apologize to Jackfert and to make a $50,000 donation for educational programs offered by the museum.
Jackfert was preceded in death by a son, Kent Jackfert of Charleston. He is survived by his wife, Henrietta, of Tampa. Charleston survivors include his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Jackfert, and grandchildren Lindsay Jackfert Griffith, John Kent Jackfert and Matthew Jackfert.
Graveside service with military honors by the West Virginia Army National Guard, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Cemetery in Wellsburg. The West Virginia Patriot Guard will escort Jackfert from Chambers Funeral Home in Wellsburg to the cemetery.