Jeffries resigns from House of Delegates Staff report Jun 9, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jeffries West Virginia Legislative Photography Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Virginia Delegate Joe Jeffries has resigned from office.Jeffries, first elected in 2018, submitted his resignation letter June 1.Jeffries, R-Putnam, didn’t seek re-election during the 2022 election cycle, so his term was set to end later this year.His Culloden home has been on the market since May, and the house was listed as “pending” on his realtor’s website Thursday.Jeffries indicated in his resignation letter that he may be leaving West Virginia soon for a job.Jeffries garnered attention last summer when he posted videos on TikTok remarking on women’s hygiene and offering graphic sex advice to women on how to receive oral sex from men.House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, removed Jeffries from most of his legislative committee assignments after the videos attracted attention.Gov. Jim Justice will appoint someone to serve the rest of the House term. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Politics Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesFormer WVU, South Charleston standout Robert Alexander dead at 64Charleston doctor discusses plans for recently purchased Fountain Hobby buildingPrep softball : Lincoln County's Josie Bird named Class AAA All-State first-team captainSlain deputy remembered for love of job, clean cruiser at Nicholas County funeralChuck Landon: Alexander is gone and I'm so sadMarmet bridge to be renamed in honor of late Vietnam veteranGazette-Mail editorial: Why coal industry is distraught over 'socialism'Former Mountaineer Robert Alexander passes awayAlexander was sought like none otherAll-Cardinal Conference baseball AGATE See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians