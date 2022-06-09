Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Delegate Joe Jeffries has resigned from office.

Jeffries, first elected in 2018, submitted his resignation letter June 1.

Jeffries, R-Putnam, didn’t seek re-election during the 2022 election cycle, so his term was set to end later this year.

His Culloden home has been on the market since May, and the house was listed as “pending” on his realtor’s website Thursday.

Jeffries indicated in his resignation letter that he may be leaving West Virginia soon for a job.

Jeffries garnered attention last summer when he posted videos on TikTok remarking on women’s hygiene and offering graphic sex advice to women on how to receive oral sex from men.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, removed Jeffries from most of his legislative committee assignments after the videos attracted attention.

Gov. Jim Justice will appoint someone to serve the rest of the House term.

