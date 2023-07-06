A religious group known for unannounced appearances is firmly scheduled to hold a weekend-long convention in the capital city.
Jehovah’s Witnesses are known for their propensity to show up on doorsteps and proselytize. It’s a tradition owing to certain New Testament scripture interpretations concerning evangelism.
But Friday, an expected 4,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses will gather at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for an “Exercise Patience” convention, to run through Sunday.
The convention is part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ 144-city, 708-location unofficial “summer tour.” The on-the-go religious body had been halted by COVID entirely in 2020 and 2021 and only resumed a partial schedule last summer.
Charleston does well with religious conventions, said Tim Brady of the Charleston Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman John Poindexter said the city’s centrality makes it desirable.
“It’s in the middle of three interstates,” Poindexter said. “The facilities are very, very nice, as are the restaurants and hotels accommodating. Overall, it’s a very good venue.”
While a three-day event is nothing to sneeze at, Charleston’s gathering won’t rival those of Pittsburgh. Poindexter said the Witnesses are having 10 conventions in 10 consecutive weeks.
Most casual observers think of Jehovah’s Witnesses as knocking on doors unannounced. It’s not a stereotype. It is the first practice Poindexter mentioned in a phone interview.
“Basically, we’re the same [as they’ve always been],” he said. “We follow the first-century model of calling on persons door to door ... We feel like it’s our commission to do it. We say ‘I know you didn’t expect us.’ Just be very brief and point them to a better future.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses and Pittsburgh go way back. It was there in the late 1800s that Charles Taze Russell led Bible studies. Later, when he began objecting to certain tenets of Christianity, Jehovah’s Witnesses began form their own identity.
Jehovah’s Witnesses do not worship Jesus or the Holy Spirit as equal to God. Therefore, they don’t believe in the Trinity; they don’t celebrate Christmas or Easter, since they don’t believe in Jesus’ divinity; they don’t feel it appropriate to serve in the military or salute any country’s flag; and they refuse blood transfusions.
One commonality the body has with other religious organizations is its affinity for Charleston. Brady, of the visitors’ bureau, said the city jibes well with the needs of religious conventions.
“Comparatively speaking, we are an affordable destination,” Brady said. “And Charleston is accepting of a lot of different faiths and walks of life. Different faiths all interact, live and work together.”
Brady also mentioned the ability to walk from hotels to downtown restaurants and Charleston’s “quaint” downtown.
“It’s a family friendly destination,” Brady said. “You can walk down Capitol Street and it’s not Bourbon Street. We have a quaint, quiet downtown atmosphere and that plays into our favor as well.”
In recent years, the American Baptist Association and the Free Will Baptists are among other religious groups that have called Charleston home for conventions. The convention and visitors’ bureau could not say how exactly how much religious conventions comprise in total convention business.
