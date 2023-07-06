Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A religious group known for unannounced appearances is firmly scheduled to hold a weekend-long convention in the capital city.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are known for their propensity to show up on doorsteps and proselytize. It’s a tradition owing to certain New Testament scripture interpretations concerning evangelism.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

