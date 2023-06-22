Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A West Virginia State University archaeological field school has begun surveying the grounds of the 1838 Malden home once owned by John P. Hale, a key figure in the Kanawha Valley’s early commercial and political life.

Hale was a great-grandson of Mary Draper Ingles, among the first European settlers to set foot in the Kanawha Valley after she, her two children and a sister-in-law were taken captive in 1755 in a Shawnee raid on their settlement near present-day Blacksburg, Virginia.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

