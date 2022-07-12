Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday denied an attempt to stop demolition of the former Sears building, quashing an injunction bid from Charleston Town Center owners.
Akers came prepared to discuss the intricacies of the Construction and Reciprocal Easement Agreement, or COREA, with lawyers from The Hull Group, which owns the mall. The judge specifically wanted to know what portion of the agreement prevents KM Hotels owner Mayur Patel from tearing the building down and erecting a hotel in its place.
Instead, she listened as Hull Group lawyers argued an obscure section relating to the correction of descriptions in deeds.
That change in tactics came late, as Isaac Forman and other Patel lawyers from the firm of Hissam, Forman, Donovan and Ritchie filed into court. A Hull lawyer handed them a letter with the new strategy indicated.
Akers did not seem pleased and asked the Hull lawyers when they came up with a new argument.
“Just last night,” one said.
When it was over, Akers sided with firm of Forman, who took special pains to praise the work of associate Kayla Reynolds. Reynolds carried much of the argument.
“Judge Akers got it right,” Forman said. “We’re excited to see this important project move forward.”
Forman had also sued former mall owner U.S. Bank. U.S. Bank approved plans to demolish the building before Hull bought it but neglected to make that clear. Akers denied a motion by U.S. Bank to be removed from the case.
“Obviously the judge denied their request for an injunction, and they couldn’t give any good reason as to why they should be granted an injunction,” Patel demolition contractor Rodney Loftis said. “At least not a good enough reason to support their argument.”
Patel has been fighting with mall owners The Hull Group since last year for the right to tear down the Sears building and construct a free-standing Hilton Hotel in its place.
Demolition was supposed to have begun a year ago, but Hull objected, leaning on a city provision that requires parties to a “common wall” to agree on demolition. Hull told the city no, effectively stalling the project.
After Forman sued the city and others, it reversed field and leaned on a state Supreme Court case from last year as precedent.
Hull had argued that the original easement agreements should still be in effect, but surprisingly changed their approach at the outset of Tuesday’s hearing. They pivoted to an obscure section of the same document, the Construction and Reciprocal Easement Agreement.
These are original documents dating to 1982, which govern rights in and out of the mall through what then were four anchor stores. One of those covenants states that if the original number of anchor tenants drops below 60%, an anchor building owner is not beholden to provide a continued easement. JC Penney is the only original anchor of four operating. Another stipulation involves total number of square footage.
Loftis said the next step is a pre-construction meeting with all those involved. The job is to erect a temporary wall and separate the Sears Building from the main mall. As each Sears section is demolished that same temporary wall will be replaced by a permanent section, he said.
“The mall won’t be exposed at any time,” Loftis said. “Within two months you’ll see heavy equipment outside the building.”