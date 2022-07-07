A Kanawha County woman accused of setting a fire that killed a man earlier this year will undergo a psychological and mental competency evaluation.
During a virtual hearing Thursday, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit granted a motion from defense attorneys for Patricia K. White for a psychological assessment of her psyche and competency at the alleged crime.
White, 49, of Campbells Creek Road, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of murder and first-degree arson in the death of Dennis Rutledge.
“We’ll continue arraignment until we have received, reviewed and considered the appropriateness of even arraigning Ms. White upon review of that evaluation,” Tabit said.
Rutledge, 52, died after the vacant Kanawha City house where he was squatting was intentionally set on fire, police say. The fire started shortly before midnight at 5213 MacCorkle Ave., on Jan. 31, according to the criminal complaint.
White is being represented by attorneys Joseph Spano Jr. and Ronald Waters Jr.
According to a criminal complaint, White set the fire inside the back door of the house after an argument with her husband, David Sims.
Police say surveillance camera footage from a nearby business shows an individual matching White’s description exiting the vacant house and then kneeling down outside before a flame becomes visible. Within minutes, the rear of the house was engulfed in flames, the complaint says.
Prior to the incident, White had been at Ivy’s bar in Kanawha City, where she told an employee of an argument with her husband and “made a statement about setting the house on fire,” while carrying a butane torch, the criminal complaint says. The employee told police that when White entered the bar she was “covered in feces.”
When detectives located White at a bus stop after the fire, she told them that “what you are looking for is in my left pocket,” and then opened the pocket to show them a butane torch, according to the complaint.
Sims told investigators that prior to the fire, he was inside the house smoking methamphetamine with Rutledge in the upstairs bedroom. Sims said he went outside the house and walked away after White made threats to set the house on fire. He said he came back a short time later and found the house in flames, the complaint says.