Jury selection will begin next week in the trial of a man accused in the 2020 shooting death of a Charleston police officer.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey said Tuesday she will wait to make a ruling on Joshua Phillips’ motion to move his trial out of the county. The case will proceed with the judge and both sides questioning potential jurors starting Monday.
Phillips is accused of shooting and killing Patrolman Cassie Johnson as she responded to a parking complaint in December 2020. His attorneys argue that Phillips cannot get a fair trial in the city because of widespread media coverage of the killing.
Bailey cited previous West Virginia Supreme Court cases involving change-of-venue requests in which judges proceeded with what's known as voir dire, the jury selection process in which the judge and attorneys ask questions of prospective jurors to determine their competence and suitability to serve.
Bryan Edelman, of the California-based consulting firm Trial Innovations, argued that Phillips would not get a fair trial in Kanawha County because of local news and social media attention.
Phillips' lawyers cited a random phone survey of roughly 400 Kanawha County respondents. About 77% of those who knew of the case said they believe Phillips is guilty. In addition, 44% of those who knew about the case said Phillips is “definitely guilty,” and 63% said the defense would have a hard time convincing them he is not guilty.
The survey was taken between Jan. 25 and Feb. 8, defense attorney Ronni Sheets said. Sheets referred to a “clear hostile sentiment” in Kanawha County against Phillips. Some respondents said Phillips deserves the death penalty.
“There’s no more expression of hostile sentiment than calls for someone’s death,” Sheets said.
Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Michele Drummond compared the 400 survey respondents to the county population of nearly 180,000. More than 80% are adults, according to the census. Survey respondents said they lived in or near 31 cities or towns in the county, Drummond said.
She argued that the community impact of Johnson's killing is not the basis for determining whether a change of venue is warranted.
“The state would argue that there are a lot of untapped prospective jurors out there and that this again only takes into account 400 individuals,” Drummond said.
