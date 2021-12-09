HUNTINGTON - A federal judge on Wednesday determined that West Virginia jails officials and attorneys representing inmates had not reached a legally binding agreement about COVID-19 policies and practices in the state's 10 regional jails.
U.S. District Judge Robert “Chuck” Chambers denied a motion from a group of inmates to enforce a consent order that listed new COVID-19 policies, which the inmates' attorneys said was based on negotiations that took place Nov. 3. West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner Betsy Jividen backed out of those negotiations before hiring a new attorney in the case.
In handing down his ruling Wednesday, Chambers said evidence presented during the almost 5-hour hearing showed that the parties made a lot of progress during the negotiations but they did not have a written agreement with signatures from the involved parties.
He also noted that it was clear attorneys for all parties had different understandings about where the case stood in terms of reaching an agreement on Nov. 3.
"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, [the] DCR’s priority remains responding to COVID-19 as effectively as possible," said Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. "Measures enacted in recent weeks reflect that commitment. [The] DCR is pleased that the judge affirmed what it had said all along: There was no agreement for the court to enforce."
All of the proceedings in the case have taken place at the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Huntington.
The ruling was the latest in a lawsuit filed in December 2018 in which the inmates claim Corrections and Rehabilitation officials haven’t provided them with adequate health care.
Jennifer Wagner and Lydia Milnes, with Mountain State Justice, in October filed a motion on behalf of the inmates for Chambers to enter an injunction to force division officials to update and better enforce policies and procedures meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The attorneys representing the inmates said in court, and told the Gazette-Mail last month, they had reached a material agreement on Nov. 3 and agreed to forgo a hearing on the injunction.
Since Nov. 3, Mountain State Justice attorney Bren Pomponio joined the legal team representing the inmates.
After negotiations ended Nov. 3, Wagner said the parties had reached an agreement “in principle” and needed to hammer out a few more details.
The Gazette-Mail asked division officials to comment on the tentative agreement on Nov. 3. Officials did not address the negotiations or a tentative agreement that took place in their response to the Gazette-Mail that day, neither did they seek a correction to a story about the tentative deal.
The Nov. 3 statement “instead reflected [the] DCR's understanding at the time: that there were 'ongoing discussions' that hopefully would 'yield a resolution that helps accomplish' what Gov. [Jim] Justice refers to as ‘pulling the rope together,'” Messina said, in response to another request for comment from the Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16.
Wagner sent a copy of a proposed consent order to Jividen's attorney, Webster Arceneaux III, of Lewis Glasser in Charleston, for review Nov. 5, but they learned the next week that Jividen had fired Arceneaux as her counsel and obtained William Murray and Mark McGhee, with Anspach Law.
On Wednesday, Jividen testified that the West Virginia Attorney General's Office fired Arceneaux and obtained Murray and McGhee.
The inmates' attorneys filed a motion to have Chambers enforce the proposed consent order on Nov. 15.
On Nov. 16, the DCR adopted a new COVID-19 response plan that included many of the policies and procedures the parties had agreed to on Nov. 3 that were outlined in the consent order, Wagner testified Wednesday.
The inmates' attorneys argued that Jividen had used “bait and switch” tactics to get a rough idea of what policies the inmates and their attorneys wanted and then implement them on her own terms and present to the court that the division already was doing the things the inmates were asking for.
They argued Wednesday that Jividen was trying to avoid court or other oversight as to whether division officials and staff were implementing and practicing the COVID-19 mitigation policies they had on paper.
Jividen said she never authorized Arceneaux to enter the division into a consent order, nor did she ever sign any agreement that would make the proposed consent order enforceable.
Jividen had wanted to settle the case without court intervention, to avoid onerous reporting requirements when division officials already are reporting testing and other data, she said.
Jividen didn't appreciate the tactics the inmates' attorneys used by seeking the injunction through court instead of calling her directly to work out the issues, she testified.
The Gazette-Mail reached out to Pomponio for a comment Thursday, but he was unavailable.
A trial in the case is set for June 2022.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 22 inmates and two staff members out of all Division of Correction and Rehabilitation facilities had died of COVID-19, according to a data report filed with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
That number is unchanged from Nov. 16, when the Gazette-Mail last reported that information.
There were 15 active cases throughout the state’s 10 regional jails Thursday. There were 5,172 people incarcerated in the regional jails, which are equipped to house 4,265 people.