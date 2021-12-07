The criminal conviction of former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship will remain intact, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.
The three-judge panel determined that federal prosecutors didn’t violate Blankenship’s constitutional right to due process when the prosecutors failed to share certain emails and investigative reports with the coal baron’s criminal defense team ahead of his 2015 trial.
The court affirmed Blankenship’s conviction, but they noted Blankenship’s appeal had some merit since the U.S. Attorney’s Office disclosed inspections, emails, and investigation reports in 2018 that federal prosecutors hadn’t shared with Blankenship’s attorneys.
“The circumstances that have brought us to this point in the prosecution of Blankenship are not flattering to the government, and Blankenship’s protest is not a frivolous one,” U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote in the court’s opinion. “Nonetheless, after a careful review, we conclude that the suppression at issue ... does not undermine the confidence in the verdict.”
U.S. Circuit Judges A. Marvin Quattlebaum and Albert Diaz concurred with Niemeyer in the case. Niemeyer, Quattlebaum, and Diaz serve among the judges in the Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, hearing appeals in cases from federal district courts in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
A jury in December 2015 convicted Blankenship of conspiring to violate federal mine safety and health standards at Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County leading up to the 2010 mine explosion that killed 29 miners. Blankenship’s case was prosecuted by Booth Goodwin, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, and former assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Ruby.
U.S. District Judge Irene Berger sentenced Blankenship to spend one year in federal prison and pay $250,000 in fines.
The same court that affirmed his conviction this week previously affirmed it in a separate appeal in 2017.
Blankenship continued to file motions and request evidence that he believed federal prosecutors had suppressed in his case.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office disclosed documents they previously hadn’t disclosed that were brought to light in September 2018 when Blankenship’s attorneys filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing based on the new information.
The federal circuit judges classified the new evidence into two categories: Emails and reports from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration including employee emails that “indicated hostility toward Blankenship” and memos from federal investigators summarizing interviews with Massey employees and other potential witnesses in his case.
In August 2019, U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn issued a recommendation that Berger overturn Blankenship’s conviction given the new evidence.
In January 2020, Berger denied the motion, saying the new evidence didn’t present evidence “to undermine confidence in the jury’s verdict.”
The federal court likewise agreed with Berger’s assessment on Tuesday.
Niemeyer said in his order that the key points of the previously suppressed documents were points that prosecutors and Blankenship’s attorneys explored during the trial.
Of the seven witnesses interviewed by federal investigators, six of them were listed as potential witnesses ahead of Blankenship’s trial, and two of them testified.
Some of the MSHA employees’ emails “indicated a hostility to Massey and Blankenship,” but those employees were not part of the investigation that led to the indictment and subsequent conviction against Blankenship, nor were they ever considered as potential witnesses in the criminal case, Niemeyer wrote.
“Blankenship’s theory appears to be that the records would have been admissible to show that the MSHA as an agency was biased against him,” Niemeyer said. “Moreover, even if Blankenship were somehow able to introduce the records into evidence, they may well have done his defense more harm than good, as the records themselves generally indicated that he reason certain MSHA employees were hostile to Blankenship was because they perceived him as being reckless with regard to mine safety.”
Niemeyer also noted in particular that the potential testimony of the seven witnesses, all of whom had worked for Massey Energy and talked with investigators about Blankenship’s actions as CEO and the company’s culture around safety measures, was information that Blankenship’s legal team reasonably would have had access to without federal prosecutors sharing it with them since Blankenship had been their boss.
Noting that federal prosecutors couldn’t rely on the Blankenship’s attorneys’ lack of due diligence as a defense for their failure to share documents, Niemeyer said “common sense should not be ignored.”
He said each of the potential witnesses who talked with federal investigators held high positions at Massey and interacted closely with Blankenship, and Blankenship would not have had to “scavenge for hints of undisclosed” evidence.
“When assessing the defendant’s role in preparing his defense, he should not be allowed to turn a willfully blind eye to available evidence and thus set up a … claim for a new trial,” Niemeyer said.