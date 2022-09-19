Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A panel of judges gave Attorney General Patrick Morrisey until the end of September to name any more defendants in a case against pharmacies that distributed opioids in West Virginia.

Mass Litigation Panel Chairman and Taylor Circuit Judge Alan Moats told attorneys representing the state they have until Sept. 30 to add any defendants to a lawsuit in which they have accused four pharmacies of contributing to the opioid abuse epidemic in West Virginia.

HD Media staff writer Courtney Hessler contributed to this report.

Lacie Pierson covers politics.

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@laciepierson on Twitter.

