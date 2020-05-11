June bankruptcy auction scheduled for Charleston's Highland Hospital

Highland Hospital, Southern West Virginia’s largest inpatient behavioral-health facility, is scheduled to go on the auction block June 15, following action in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Middle Tennessee.
Meridian Behavioral Health of Brentwood, Tennessee, bought the 115-bed Charleston hospital in September 2017 and has operated it as MBH Highland LLC. The hospital, founded in Charleston 60 years ago, employs 272 full-time staff, according to bankruptcy court documents.
The bankruptcy petition came about because of “financial pressures including pension fund obligations and substantial bond debt” following a $29 million bond issue to fund construction of a new, 73,000-square-foot hospital building in 2012, according to a bankruptcy declaration filed on behalf of Highland.
But after the sale, MBH and Highland continued to experience “financial challenges and liquidity issues,” prompting a search for a new buyer, according to the declaration, filed by Steven Moore, the hospital’s chief restructuring officer.
Even so, former Highland Hospital CEO Cynthia Persily and MBH officials announced plans in 2018 to lease the former U.S. Navy base at Sugar Grove, in Pendleton County, for re-use as a residential substance-abuse treatment center and sober-living home. That plan has since been abandoned.
In its initial filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, MBH Highland LLC listed estimated assets of $1 million to $10 million and estimated liabilities of $10 million to $50 million, owed to an estimated 5,500 creditors.
Listed among the company’s largest unsecured creditors are: the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., owed nearly $3.4 million; Medicaid Cost Settlement Fund, $2.4 million; and Community Health Care Trust of Franklin, Tennessee, $1.5 million.
A debtor-friendly “stalking horse” offer of $10 million has been approved by the bankruptcy court, in effect establishing a minimum bid for the June 15 auction. If no qualified bidder tops that sum before the arrival of a June 10 deadline to receive bids for the auction, the stalking horse bid will be accepted and the auction canceled.
Sale of the hospital to the stalking horse entity provides “the best chance for the debtors’ business to continue operations,” according to the declaration filed by Moore.
Officials at Highland Hospital on Monday referred questions about the bankruptcy petition and the hospital’s future to Moore. Reached by email Monday night, Moore predicted that the hospital “will remain open and continue normal operations.”
The Highland bankruptcy case, No. 3:20-bk-01940, is assigned to Judge Charles M. Walker.