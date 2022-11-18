Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is liable for the death of a 32-year-old man in its custody in 2018, a Kanawha County jury determined Thursday.

The jury awarded $711,237 to the family of Rocco Iacovone after a trial before Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

