The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is liable for the death of a 32-year-old man in its custody in 2018, a Kanawha County jury determined Thursday.
The jury awarded $711,237 to the family of Rocco Iacovone after a trial before Circuit Judge Tera Salango.
Rocco Iacovone died while he was an inmate at Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail on Aug. 28, 2018, after correctional officials were “deliberately indifferent” to Iacovone's medical needs, causing his death, the jury determined.
The jury said the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation was 100% responsible for Iacovone's death and didn't find any fault with Iacovone himself or Wexford Health Sources Inc., the contractor for health care services for people incarcerated in state-operated jails and prisons.
Attorneys with Calwell Luce diTrapano and Forbes Law Offices represented Iacovone's family in the case.
Attorney Jesse Forbes said the case was especially troubling, given the state of overcrowding in the state's regional jails and understaffing throughout Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation facilities.
“Unfortunately, that state led to the death of this 32-year-old who deserved the same basic human rights we all have, prison or no prison,” Forbes said. “This courageous decision shines a spotlight on these fundamental problems. When our society puts someone in prison, you don't just lock them up and throw away the key.”
Dante diTrapano said Iacovone's family was glad to have their day in court and get a “sense of justice for a truly unjust act.”
“While nothing will bring this young man back, this result not only compensates them for the loss but also holds those responsible accountable in a court of law,” diTrapano said. “The jury saw that the guards ignored Rocco when he was sick and dying from sepsis and went into shock. This sort of tragedy should have never happened to this young man. The truth came out in this case, and the jury's decision will finally allow the family to feel some sense of accountability and begin to heal.”
The breakdown of the jury's compensation for Iacovone's family includes $400,000 for his lost earning capacity and another $275,000 for lost household services. The jury also awarded his family $20,000 for his suffering before he died and another $16,237 for his funeral expenses.
Attorneys for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation had argued that Iacovone didn't tell any correctional employees he was sick, and they said jurors shouldn't believe the inmates who testified that they tried to tell correctional officers Iacovone was sick.
A representative with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not respond to a request for comment from the Gazette-Mail.
Iacovone was serving sentences for escaping from the Green County Jail in Pennsylvania in June 2017 and for a high-speed chase in February 2017 that began in Fairmont, West Virginia, and ended in Green County, Pennsylvania, according to a 2017 report in the Observer-Reporter in Washington, Pennsylvania.
Following his conviction in Pennsylvania, authorities in March 2018 transferred Iacovone to West Virginia, where he faced charges related to the high-speed chase and a reported armed robbery at a gas station in Fairmont in February 2017, which preceded the police chase.
Pennsylvania authorities had treated Iacovone for “various heart conditions,” but he did not receive treatment for the conditions while in West Virginia, according to the complaint.
Expert and witness testimony during the trial indicated Iacovone's heart conditions weren't a factor in his death.
Iacovone died from septic shock caused by a bacterial infection that guards at Huttonsville ignored, despite Iacovone being unable to walk or coherently talk and his experiencing mottling, discoloration of a person's skin when their heart isn't able to effectively pump blood, during the days leading up to his death, according to testimony during the trial.
A physician's assistant prescribed antibiotics to Iacovone on Aug. 6, 2017, after his mother called officials at Huttonsville, and a doctor discontinued the antibiotics five days later, according to the complaint his family filed in the case.
Iacovone's medical chart from this time didn't contain any information about what condition or illness Iacovone was experiencing.
A guard took Iacovone to the medical unit in Huttonsville on Aug. 21, where he asked about his cardiologist's recommendations for future treatments for his heart condition, which was noted in his medical chart. The health care professionals who saw Iacovone that day did not document any vital signs or a physical exam for him.
Multiple inmates testified that Iacovone became increasingly sick in August, and they had asked multiple guards multiple times to take Iacovone to the medical unit for help for at least three days leading up to his death.
On Aug. 28, 2017, Iacovone was back in the medical unit after “days of inactivity and lethargy,” and he told health care professionals he had chills, fever and a racing heart, according to the complaint.
Health care employees at Huttonsville arranged for Iacovone to be taken to Davis Medical Center, and he was admitted to the intensive care unit there.
Medical staff at the hospital determined Iacovone needed to be taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment, but Iacovone suffered cardiac arrest and died before they could move him.
“This was a shocking display of indifference,” Forbes said. “The prison staff failed to follow their own rules and ignored Rocco when all he needed was to get medical help for an infection. Other inmates were begging the staff to help, but no help came. This type of indifference should never be tolerated.”