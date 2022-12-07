The guilt of an Elkview teenager charged with killing four members of his family is now up to 12 Kanawha County residents to determine.
Jurors in the murder trial of Gavin Smith began deliberating the case around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and continued until 6:30 p.m., when Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard released them for the night.
Smith, 18, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his mother, Risa Saunders, stepfather Daniel Long, 12-year-old brother Gage Ripley and 3-year-old brother Jameson Long.
Kanawha County prosecutors wrapped up their case against Smith Wednesday morning.
Earlier, they had called on Dr. Allen Mock, West Virginia’s chief medical examiner, who testified that all four victims were killed by close-range gunshots to the head. All four deaths were ruled homicides.
Kent Cochran, a firearm and tool mark examiner with the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory, testified that five cartridge cases collected from the scene of the crime were fired by a gun found in the house.
Brian Clemmons, a forensic scientist who formerly worked for the State Police lab, testified that blood found on Smith’s sweatshirt and shoes matched samples of blood from Jameson and Gage.
Smith opted not to testify in his own defense. Defense attorneys instead called on a single witness — a Kanawha County sheriff’s deputy who responded in September 2020 when Smith ran away from his home to the home of his great grandfather, Buster Saunders.
Deputy K.A. Cooper of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said she made a referral to child protective services based on Smith’s comments that he was overwhelmed with virtual schooling and having to care for his younger brother, and because of his history of running away and comments he made about locks being on cabinet and refrigerator doors in his home.
Under cross-examination by prosecutors, Cooper said Smith did not have marks on him and that he did not appear to be fearful or malnourished.
During the three-day trial, attorneys for Smith acknowledged the then-16-year-old shot his four family members in their home, but said it would be up to the jury to decide whether the deaths meet the legal definition of murder.
In his closing arguments, defense attorney John Sullivan painted a picture of Smith as a desperate teenager who was made to take care of his 3-year-old brother — a pressure that was too much. Smith felt trapped and isolated while attending school virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“Running away is a cry for help,” Sullivan said. “Running away over and over is a repeated cry for help, and the reasons given are as clear as what Gavin told Deputy Cooper. They can give us some understanding of what’s going on in the mind of the teenager.
“So, did Gavin feel trapped and hopeless on Dec. 9, 2020, when he took the lives of his four family members? You’ve seen enough to reach the conclusion, and he did,” Sullivan said.
He added that the facts in the case are not excuses or justifications for the family’s deaths.
Sullivan argued, “Whatever was going on in Gavin’s head” cannot be described as malice.
The attorney asked the jury not to find Smith guilty of any charge, but noted that involuntary manslaughter, a lesser offense included in the murder charge, does not require finding the defendant acted with malice.
In a rebuttal, Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris argued that Risa Saunders’ and Dan Long’s poor health was the reason Smith was tasked with caring for the boy, and the reason the teenager was not allowed to attend in-person school during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mock testified earlier Wednesday that Daniel Long was in poor cardiovascular health. Tim Saunders testified that Long was in need of a heart transplant but needed to lose weight before the procedure could take place. Both Risa Saunders and Daniel Long were obese, Mock said.
“And we want to justify the murder of four people because this young man told Deputy Cooper that he wanted to go to school and he didn’t want to raise his brother, having to do things for him, change his diaper,” Morris said. “That’s supposed to justify putting a bullet in four people’s heads?”
“That little brother crawled under the bed to get away from his big brother who had already killed his mother, father and 12-year-old brother,” Morris said. “And I submit to you, the evidence would be that little brother was under the bed when he was shot ... . [Smith] raised the mattress up and blew his little brother’s brains out. We’re going to talk about malice, ladies and gentlemen of the jury?”
Smith faces life in prison if he’s convicted of first-degree murder.
Jury deliberations are expected to resume Thursday morning.