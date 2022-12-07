Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The guilt of an Elkview teenager charged with killing four members of his family is now up to 12 Kanawha County residents to determine.

Jurors in the murder trial of Gavin Smith began deliberating the case around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and continued until 6:30 p.m., when Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard released them for the night.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county.

