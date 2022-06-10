A Kanawha County jury continues to deliberate in the trial of a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey released the jury in the Joshua Phillips trial around 6:30 p.m. Friday after more than a full day of deliberating.
Shortly before, a jury foreman told a court bailiff they were “finished for the night, that they really couldn’t come to a decision,” the bailiff said.
Bailey asked the jury to return at 9 a.m. Monday to continue deliberations.
The jury got the case around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the fourth day of testimony in the trial.
Phillips is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrolman Cassie Johnson. He also faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver Klonopin.
Jurors have the option of returning a conviction of a lesser charge, like second-degree murder.
Defense attorneys have said Phillips fired the shot that took Johnson’s life, but have argued the state has “overcharged” Phillips with first-degree murder, which by definition is a “willful, deliberate and premeditated killing.” They argued Phillips was afraid for his life during the altercation. They also argued Phillips is guilty the lesser charge of simple possession of the pills.
Kanawha prosecutors say Phillips is guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. He was the aggressor in the altercation, and therefore Phillips cannot plead he killed Johnson in self defense, assistant prosecutor Michele Drummond argued during closing arguments.