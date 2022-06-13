A Kanawha County jury has convicted Joshua Phillips of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson.
Phillips shot Johnson in an altercation that started over a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020. She died two days later.
The verdict was a lesser offense than what assistant Kanawha County prosecutors Don Morris and Michele Drummond had argued for. Phillips’ was originally charged with first-degree murder.
The jury also found Phillips guilty of simple possession of Klonopin, a lesser offense than possession with intent to deliver, Phillip’s original charge in the case.
Johnson responded to a neighbor's complaint that Phillips had illegally parked his red Dodge Durango on her property. Witnesses testified during the trial that Phillips had come to a house at 272 Garrison Ave., and bought the pills.
In a recording of the 911 call played during the trial, the woman who made the complaint can be heard telling dispatchers a man had parked the vehicle on her property, went into the home and that he was "doing some illegal stuff over there."
The altercation occurred after Johnson asked Phillips to empty his pockets and then to put his hands behind his back so she could put handcuffs on him. Phillips is alleged to have thrown the handcuffs across the street in the altercation.
Defense attorneys argued Phillips feared for his life during the altercation. Prosecutors argued Phillips was the aggressor in the situation, and therefore he could not claim he was acting in self defense.
Phillips shot Johnson in the left side of her neck. A surgeon who treated Johnson that day testified during the trial that the bullet severed her spinal cord.
Phillips was also shot twice during the altercation, according to testimony from a physician.
In a brief statement to reporters Monday afternoon, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said the jury’s decision was “not the verdict that the Charleston Police Department wanted and hoped for.”
“The jurors made a decision based on information they had, and it is our job as law enforcement to trust in the justice system,” Hunt said. “We will not let our fallen sister's death be in vain. We're going to continue her good works. We'll continue to get out here and do everything we can to honor her and do everything we can to memorialize her service to this city.
“Now we just have to wait for the next step in the process, for sentencing, and again, just have faith in the justice system,” Hunt said.
Hunt declined to take questions.
In a statement, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin also said the verdict was not “what we hoped for.”
“Since the moment when I arrived at the hospital the evening that Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson was fatally shot, my heart has been with Cassie’s mom, Sheryl; her sister, Chelsea; and her brothers and sisters in blue at the Charleston Police Department,” Goodwin said. “It has been a painful journey — not only for Cassie’s family and friends — but also for our community. While this was not the verdict we had hoped for, I hope today’s decision by the jury brings some level of peace and closure.”
Johnson’s mother Sheryl Johnson, who along with other family members attended every day of the week-long trial, declined to comment. Johnson told a victim’s advocate she was “speechless” at the verdict.
Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Phillips’ mother, Delores Phillips, called the trial “unfair,” but declined to explain why.
“[It was unfair for] lots of reasons that I’m not going to say right now but it was very unfair from the very beginning,” she said.
Delores Phillips said she doesn’t believe her son should have been found guilty.
“The whole story wasn’t told here. And when he came home, the cops pulled him out of the Durango and beat him up. He was unconscious. There was a video of that. That wasn’t shown," she said.
During the trial, prosecutors objected to defense attorneys bringing testimony from a paramedic and a physician about facial injuries noted in Phillips’ medical records. They noted that in video of the altercation, there was no indication Johnson was responsible for injuries to Phillip’s face. In response, defense attorneys limited testimony to bullet wounds Phillips suffered in the altercation.
“He said all through the incident, ‘Ma’am, please stop. Please stop,’ if y’all could have seen the video fully, you would have seen that,” Delores Phillips said. “‘Ma’am please stop, please stop.’ How’s that not self-defense? How’s that not sticking up for yourself?”
Delores Phillips and her husband David Nuckols said they were relieved the verdict was not first-degree murder.
“At least it wasn’t first,” Nuckols said. “The thing about it is, he was scared to death throughout the whole time. Anybody could see that.”
The jury got the case around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and deliberated all day Friday before taking a break for the weekend. The jurors returned Monday morning to continue and the verdict came shortly after 1 p.m.
Phillips faces 10 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey said Phillips’ sentencing would be scheduled later.