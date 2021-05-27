Emulating Ohio and other states conducting vaccination incentive lotteries, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia will offer big-prize drawings as incentives for West Virginians to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“I wouldn’t dink around with this. I’d go get myself a shot,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing Thursday. “There’s going to be so many wonderful prizes, it’s absolutely going to blow your mind.”
Although details were vague Thursday, the governor alluded to Ohio, which, on Wednesday, conducted the first of five drawings for $1 million cash prizes and for full four-year college scholarships as part of that state’s vaccination incentive program.
“We’re not going to let a state like Ohio get ahead of us,” Justice said Thursday. “They’ve never been ahead of us.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 vaccination administration tracker for May 27, Ohio ranked 26th in percentage of population fully vaccinated, while West Virginia ranked 40th.
Justice said West Virginia’s incentive program will include drawings for college scholarships, for 10 Ford F-150 pickups and for “big, big cash prizes.”
“We’re going to make a few West Virginians millionaires before this is all over,” the governor said. “We’ve got to figure out exactly how to do this.”
He added that all West Virginians who have been vaccinated since December will be automatically entered.
He said the drawings will begin on West Virginia Day, June 20.
Costs for the prizes will be paid out of unexpended federal CARES Act funds, Justice said. According to the State Auditor’s Office, as of Monday, West Virginia still has $601.45 million of the $1.27 billion in CARES Act funds the state received in the spring and summer of 2020.
More details on the incentive program are to be provided at the next COVID-19 briefing, slated for June 1.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s briefing had an unusually late scheduled starting time of 4:30 p.m., and actually began more than 20 minutes late.
Justice explained that late start was because he had played in a charity golf tournament earlier Thursday at The Greenbrier resort.