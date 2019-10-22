Justice, commissioners to meet on MARC funding issues

Gov. Jim Justice was planning to meet privately with two Jefferson County commissioners Tuesday evening as part of ongoing efforts to come up with a funding plan to maintain MARC commuter rail service into the Eastern Panhandle for another year, sources said.
Justice has made a commitment to come up with state funds to fully fund MARC service, if the Eastern Panhandle localities served by the MARC trains contribute $300,000. Berkeley Bentley, deputy general counsel to Justice, made that commitment in an Oct. 10 meeting in Charles Town, a commitment confirmed in a follow-up letter from Justice.
At the Oct. 10 meeting, representatives of seven Eastern Panhandle cities and counties came up with a tentative plan to contribute a total of $300,000, with amounts proportionate to population.
Currently, all but the Jefferson County Commission, which is being asked to contribute $82,810, and Shepherdstown, at $2,711, have committed to the plan, sources said.
Justice, who spent Tuesday in the panhandle for several events, including a campaign town hall in Shepherdstown Tuesday evening, was to meet privately with commissioners Jane Tabb and Patsy Noland regarding the commission’s reluctance to date to commit to its share of funding, sources said.
Asked to comment, Justice spokesman Butch Antollini stated, “There is no meeting scheduled between the governor, or any members of his staff, and the Jefferson County commissioners.”
Technically, an informal, private meeting would not be scheduled.
After years of providing MARC service into the panhandle at no charge, over the last two years, the Maryland Transit Authority has asked to provide $3.4 million a year to help offset costs of operating six MARC trains into the panhandle each weekday.
The Legislature last year appropriated $1.5 million for MARC service, and during the 2019 regular session, appropriated $1.1 million for the 2019-20 budget year.
Shortly after, MTA officials began discussing plans to cut MARC service to the panhandle from six trains per weekday — three eastbound to Washington’s Union Station each morning, and three westbound in the evening — to single trains each morning and evening.
In September, MTA held a public hearing on the cutbacks in Charles Town, drawing an overflow crowd that voiced objections to any reduction of service.
Last week, MARC notified riders that the current West Virginia service levels will remain in effect through November — after initially setting a Nov. 4 date for the service cut-backs.
Meanwhile, Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, said he believes the loss of MARC service would have an economic impact that would far outweigh the cost of Maryland’s funding request.
Doyle said he is convinced that the loss of commuter rail service to the panhandle — and the proposed reduction to single daily train service would effectively render it useless for most riders — will cause property values in Berkeley and Jefferson counties to drop at least 5 percent.
“I think both state government and the Jefferson County Commission has up to now been ignoring the negative effect on state and county budgets from the reduction in property values in Jefferson and Berkeley counties that would result with the reduction of MARC trains,” he said.
“The failure to provide the additional $2.3 million would negatively affect the state budget by considerably more than that,” he added, noting that under the state School Aid formula, reductions in property tax revenues for county school systems by law have to be made up through providing additional state funds.
Besides the reduced valuations, Doyle said the loss of MARC service will also make the panhandle less attractive to potential new residents, including some 25,000 employees at the new Amazon east coast headquarters outside of Arlington, Virginia.
“We would blow the opportunity to attract large numbers of those Amazon employees, each of who will be making over $100,000 a year,” he said.