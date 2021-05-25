Gov. Jim Justice opened his Tuesday press briefing noticeably solemn.
“We’ve lost 13 people since the last time we were together [on Thursday],” Justice said. “From the standpoint of progress, it’s hard to imagine that that’s real progress, but it is from the standpoint that the number of folks that we’ve lost has surely decreased significantly.”
The sorrow quickly turned to positivity. As the state attempts to achieve as many vaccinations as possible, progress has become evident. Justice said that the state is “on track” to lift the mask mandate on West Virginia Day, reaching the benchmark of 65% Justice announced earlier this month.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of West Virginians who had received at least one dose of the vaccine was at 57%, meaning that the state is hoping for a growth of eight percentage points between now and June 20.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on May 13 that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most places, while recommending those who are not vaccinated should continue using face coverings in order to limit the spread of the virus. Still, Justice plans to do away with face coverings next month no matter what.
“We’re on track and you just wait and see,” Justice said. “The numbers will prove me right on this one. At the end of the day, we’re going to get rid of these masks on June 20 — period.”
Moving toward that goal requires the continued administration of vaccines across the state. Justice, leaning on current numbers, made a plea for people to continue turning out to receive their doses, encouraging them to not fall into a worst-case scenario.
“Now we’ve got 232 people that are hospitalized and 85 of them are in the ICU units. We know that the overwhelming majority of those folks, if not every single one, is not vaccinated,” Justice said. “I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know what to do and what to tell you anymore than just the fact that the vaccines are so safe it’s unbelievable. The vaccines are incredibly effective.”
Tuesday’s press conference was Justice’s first since last week’s announcement that the state would offer $100 incentives to West Virginians aged 16-35 who received the vaccine. Justice estimated Tuesday morning that “18,000 or something like that” had registered “over the last couple days.”
Yet, he expressed mild frustration with the process, saying that the FBI is warning about a new scam targeting vaccinated individuals. According to Justice, scammers are attempting to contact vaccinated individuals over the phone, then trying to enroll those vaccinated into a fraudulent lottery process.
“Once they get that information, they’re going to try to invade you and absolutely extract things from you. You cannot give them that information; it’s nothing but a scam.”
As of Tuesday morning, the state had totaled 5,341 currently active cases and a cumulative percent positivity of 5.11%.