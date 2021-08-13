To paraphrase one of Jim Justice’s folksy sayings, the governor’s state COVID-19 briefing Friday had more waffles than a House of Pancakes.
Justice opened and closed the briefing by saying media had twisted his statement on Wednesday, when he said he was giving localities leeway on mask mandates but that could change if COVID-19 delta variant cases continued to grow.
“I see no need to absolutely put out any kind of executive order to mandate face coverings at this point in time,” said Justice, accusing state media, including the Gazette-Mail, of misstating his position.
“We need to quit twisting words,” Justice said, addressing the media. “We need to quit making stuff up.”
However, he proceeded in the course of the briefing to reiterate his position from Wednesday, saying that the state is prepared to pivot if COVID-19 conditions worsen and if health advisors say mask mandates are warranted.
“We do not need today in my opinion, a mask mandate today. Does that mean we’re never going to get to a mask mandate? I hope and pray that be the case,” he said. “If this thing turns terribly ugly and the advice comes to move that way, I’ll move that way. Today, Jim Justice as your governor does not believe we need a mask mandate today.”
Justice illustrated his position by saying that if the one county on the state COVID-19 alert map is red, decisions on mask wearing should be left to localities. He said things would be different if all 55 counties are red.
“You have to change, don’t you?” he asked.
“If you absolutely believe you can sit in this chair, and not be ready to move to a new position, you’re crazy,” Justice said of being ready to pivot to new health mandates if conditions worsen.
As of Friday, three counties -- Marshall, Wetzel and Wayne -- were red, and 24 were orange, showing high spread of COVID-19.
Justice said he is reluctant to reimpose COVID-19 mandates, including requiring face masks, saying it would cause division, an apparent reference to conservative groups that are adamantly opposed to mask wearing and other public health mandates.
“The last thing we need to do is fragment ourselves, and mandating against mandates,” he said, referring to governors in Florida and Texas that have issued executive orders barring localities from instituting mask mandates.
Complicating matters, Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar and vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, on Friday strongly encouraged residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to wear face masks and social distance when in crowds that may include unvaccinated persons.
“As you go out, and be with other people, particularly with groups of people, we want to be good citizens and it is important people consider wearing masks,” said Marsh. He noted CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated individuals wear masks when in places with high incidence of COVID-19, which Marsh said currently includes much of the U.S.
Meanwhile, state COVID-19 numbers continued to worsen Friday, with 5,312 active cases, up from 3,604 cases a week ago. The DHHR reported 243 new cases since Thursday, with 312 hospitalizations, the first time more than 300 West Virginians have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Feb. 16.
According to the CDC, West Virginia has slipped to 45th in the country in percentage of total population that is fully vaccinated. State officials have struggled to convince some 500,000 unvaccinated West Virginians age 12 and older to get their shots.
That was despite a $10 million-plus vaccination incentive sweepstakes that Justice conducted, a program he continued to describe Friday as “a terrific success.”
Friday’s video briefing featured two airings of a video montage of Justice surprising sweepstakes winners at their workplaces.