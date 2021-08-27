With surging COVID-19 cases on pace to overwhelm state hospitals, an increasingly frustrated Gov. Jim Justice said Friday it is unfathomable to him why some West Virginians are refusing to get vaccinated or wear face masks.
“We’ve got to get past this silliness. We’ve got to get vaccinated,” Justice said at the state COVID-19 briefing Friday.
Justice again stopped short Friday of ordering any statewide public health mandates, again saying it would only serve to fragment the state.
“The very second we step up and put a statewide mandate down, we’re going to have an uprising of people trying to reverse that,” he said.
Throughout the current surge, Justice has left face mask or other public health mandates up to localities, and on Friday expressed disbelief that some local health departments have received death threats from people who believe they instigated mask mandates for local school systems.
“For God’s sakes a livin’, death threats over a mask? Do we really need to get to this?” Justice exclaimed. “This is an absolute shame. I just don’t get it.”
Justice did not identify the health departments that had received threats.
However, Justice also seemed to discount the effectiveness of masks against the more contagious delta variant, prompting a clarification from Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, who explained that mask wearing is part of a “layered approach” to combating the delta variant.
Using a scale of 1-to-10, Marsh said the most important defense is to be fully vaccinated, which he placed at a scale of 8 for effectiveness, with face masks alone at 4 or 5, and a combination of vaccination and face masks at 9 out of 10.
Marsh said unvaccinated West Virginians account for 80% to more than 90% of COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, and noted those patient numbers are steadily rising.
For Friday, the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard listed a total of 547 hospitalizations. However, Marsh updated those numbers during the briefing, to 571 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a total of 612 hospitalizations for confirmed and suspected cases.
“These numbers continue to rise every single day,” he said. “At this rate, our hospitals are very quickly going to fill to capacity.”
James Hoyer, state interagency task force director, earlier this week said that if current surge continues unabated, the state is on pace to double its previous pandemic single-day high of 818 hospitalizations in less than two months.
State COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped as low as 52 as recently as July 4.
Through Friday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 13,766 active cases of COVID-19 statewide, a 258% increase in the past two weeks.
A total of 3,054 West Virginians have died of COVID-19, including 18 deaths since Justice’s briefing on Wednesday.
“Eighteen more people died. What’s it going to take?” Justice said Friday.
During the briefing, Justice repeatedly expressed frustration that large numbers of West Virginians are not heeding his call to get vaccinated, even with the surge in cases.
“I don’t know how long it will take, or what it will take for you to hear me clearly,” he said.
Justice hosted a $10 million vaccination incentive sweepstakes from June to August, and later this month is launching a second taxpayer-funded sweepstakes, expected to cost $6 million to $8 million. The first sweepstakes failed to reverse a downward trend in state vaccination rates.
Justice reiterated that the failure of large numbers of West Virginians to get vaccinated could lead to another round of unwanted disruptions to schools, sports, and other activities.
“We’re getting closer and closer to the wheels coming off,” he said.