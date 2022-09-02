Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The tax-based rift between Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Senate remains as wide as ever, as evidenced by another call from Justice for senators to consider his personal income tax plan.

Justice’s tactic on Friday was to ask West Virginians to reach out to their state senators and ask them to support his proposed 10% income tax rate cut — a measure Senate leaders consistently have said they do not support.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you