Gov. Jim Justice pledged that Public Employees Insurance Agency employee premiums will not increase while he is governor, but conceded it has been “really difficult” to find a dedicated revenue source to fund the health care plan that covers most state and public school employees.
Justice took offense Friday at concerns raised by the presidents of the West Virginia Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers–West Virginia at the PEIA Finance Board meeting a day earlier regarding projected employee premium increases in the PEIA five-year plan.
“You can never say never, but I told them point blank, PEIA premiums would not go up on my watch,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing Friday.
While PEIA premiums will not increase in the 2022-23 plan year, which begins July 1, 2022, the five-year plan calls for employee premium increases of 9%, 16% and 12% the next three years.
That includes increases of $20.8 million and $18.4 million for the first two years after Justice leaves office in January 2025.
The five-year plan projects total employer and employee premiums will need to increase by $56.3 million, $103.8 million and $91.9 million annually, beginning in the 2023-14 budget year, for the state plan, as program expenses — primarily medical and pharmaceutical costs — are projected to increase each year.
Plan expenses are projected to increase by roughly 3.5% annually next year and in 2023-24, and then increase by more than 10% annually each of the next two years.
Total PEIA expenses are projected to top $985 million in 2022-23, and to break $1 billion the next year.
By 2025-26, expenses are projected to come in at nearly $1.29 billion — up $334 million, or 26%, from the current plan year.
Those projections prompted WVEA President Dale Lee to tell the Finance Board, “Doom is coming. We know that. Unless there’s a willingness by the Legislature to do what they said they would do in 2018, then, the next year, we’re in real trouble, and the year after and the year after.”
Lee was alluding to promises made by Justice and legislators to find permanent funding solutions for PEIA, after concerns over the long-term stability of PEIA was a key factor in a 10-day statewide teachers’ strike that year.
On Friday, Justice accused Lee and AFT-WV President Fred Albert of using “scare tactics” regarding PEIA.
“That’s a bunch of absolute garbage that’s led by union leaders that are showing their hind ends,” Justice said.
In 2019, the Legislature created a PEIA Rainy Day Fund, using $105 million in surplus state funds. The 2022-23 plan will use $31 million from that fund to avoid premium hikes.
The five-year plan does not include using any of the remaining $74 million in that fund in the out years, although the law creating the fund requires written authorization from the governor for transfers to PEIA.
Samantha Knapp, spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, said PEIA’s five-year plan is based on current data and does not take into account funds available from the PEIA Rainy Day Fund.
“Each year’s plan, which automatically assumes premium increases to offset costs but is not a guarantee of what will happen, is likely to change due to actual conditions, and, therefore, it would be premature for PEIA to comment on future years of the plan,” she said.
She did not comment on Justice’s criticism Friday that PEIA officials had failed to dispute statements made by Lee and Albert to the Finance Board regarding projected premium increases.
“It is wrong for the PEIA people not to have stood up at the meeting, and said, ‘Hold on, hold on. The governor said to us that, absolutely, the premiums are not going to go up,’” Justice said.
On Friday, the governor conceded that there is no permanent state funding source in place to offset future premium increases.
“Finding a dedicated source for PEIA has been really difficult,” he said. “The task force has really tried and everything, but it’s been really difficult.”
Justice was referring to the PEIA Task Force, a 29-member panel of legislators, public employee representatives, and insurance and health care experts that he created by executive order in February 2018 to come up with a “permanent fix to the long-term stability” of PEIA.
The panel conducted meetings and public hearings throughout the year, but disappeared after last meeting on Jan. 8, 2019. At the time, chairman Mike Hall, then-Justice’s chief of staff, said the task force at its next meeting would take up any recommendations the governor might make for PEIA in his State of the State address that week.
When asked at a December 2019 legislative interim meeting what had happened to the task force, PEIA Director Ted Cheatham said, “I don’t know the answer to that. That’s a question for the administration.”
On Friday, Justice faulted legislators for failing to enact his proposal for tiered state severance taxes — with tax rates that would increase or decrease based on current prices for coal, oil and natural gas.
“It’s the biggest whiff we could have possibly made,” he said of failure to pass a tiered severance tax plan, which would currently be producing more revenue, as the world energy crunch has caused natural gas and coal prices to temporarily spike.
Lee said Monday it is imperative that the state finds a reliable dedicated funding source for PEIA.
“We need to have a serious look at this. Just as we said in 2018, there has to be a funding source,” he said. “You can’t keep doing it with a one-time influx of money.”
Lee said he believes Justice will come up with additional funding to offset the projected 9% employee premium increase in 2022-23, but he warned that will not address the $156.5 million in employee premium increases projected for the following two years.
“What happens when he’s not the governor?” Lee said.
Commenting on Justice’s statement Friday to teachers, “You can either trust me or not,” Lee said, “It’s more a lack of trust of the Legislature.”
At its last meeting, in January 2019, the PEIA Task Force voted to recommend a change in the law that requires PEIA premiums to be split 80% by employers and 20% by employees.
Proponents of the proposal, which would have provided more latitude to increase employer premiums without requiring a proportional increase in employee premiums, called it the first real step toward finding a fix for PEIA.
Legislation to enact the proposal was introduced that year, and reintroduced each year since, but it has never been taken up by the Legislature, Lee noted.