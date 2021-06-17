Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he is attempting to bring “diversity” and “balance” to the state Educational Broadcasting Authority by appointing a prominent Republican political operative and a Chamber of Commerce lobbyist to the 11-member panel that governs West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
“I do believe there ought to be diversity to that board,” Justice said, when asked about his appointments of GOP operative Greg Thomas and U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbyist Danielle Waltz to the authority.
“Changing the board to be more balanced and everything, I don’t think the more liberal folks have total ownership of that board. I don’t think the more conservative folks should have total ownership of the board in any way. I think it should be balanced,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing.
There is one vacancy on the authority, and after June 30, the remaining four appointed positions will all be serving expired terms, raising concerns that Justice could stack the authority with members who may not have Public Broadcasting’s best interests at heart.
On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said the appointments were troubling, particularly in light of the attempt by Senate leadership to eliminate funding for Public Broadcasting in the 2021-22 state Budget Bill.
“From this past session, it was pretty clear that the Senate Finance chairman does not care for the EBA at all, or for Public Broadcasting at all, and tried to defund Public Broadcasting,” Baldwin said Monday.
In addition to attempting to defund Public Broadcasting, late in the regular session, Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, put out a Senate-produced video condemning state broadcast media in general for what he considered biased coverage of legislation he favored to lower state income tax rates while significantly raising sales taxes and other consumption taxes.
Justice denied Thursday that the appointments are designed to harm Public Broadcasting.
“I’m absolutely a strong supporter of Public Broadcasting,” Justice said. “I’ve stood rock solid with them all along.”
In 2017, Justice’s proposed 2017-18 state budget eliminated funding for Public Broadcasting. Facing public uproar, he later reversed course and restored the agency’s budget, saying in a statement, “Public Broadcasting is important to our state and our people, and I don’t want to see it disappear.”
Baldwin said Thursday he is asking the Senate Confirmations Committee to interview Thomas and Waltz when the Legislature convenes in special session next Thursday.
Justice announced he is calling a special session to, among other things, authorize spending of $250 million of 2020-21 budget surplus.
Thomas is a prominent state GOP political operative who has frequently worked for former coal baron Don Blankenship and has worked for other Republicans, including unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate Bill Maloney and Congressman David McKinley, R-W.Va.
Waltz is a Charleston attorney and lobbyist, whose successes include passage of right to work legislation in 2016 when she was with the state Business and Industry Council, and passage of legislation this session creating an intermediate appeals court, as a lobbyist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Waltz is a former board member of the Cardinal Institute, a state affiliate of the ALEC-affiliated and Koch Brothers-funded State Policy Institute, which advocates for deregulation, tax cuts, and fewer government services.
One of the Cardinal Institute’s publications is “Wild and Wasteful West Virginia,” which purportedly identifies $330 million of wasteful state spending. One of the items it targets as government waste: West Virginia Public Broadcasting.