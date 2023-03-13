Encouraging the public to honor people who "absolutely step up," Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed into law a bill named for a slain Charleston law enforcement officer.
Justice approved Senate Bill 490, which creates a felony offense for obstructing a police officer or other first responder, causing their death.
“For God's sakes a living, honor the people who are the first people you call,” Justice said after signing the bills. “Honor the very, very people who absolutely step up and step up for you every single day.
The bill passed unanimously in the House of Delegates and the Senate.
SB 490, the Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, creates a felony for anyone who “knowingly, willfully, and forcibly obstructs or hinders” a law-enforcement officer, probation officer, parole officer, courthouse security officer, correctional officer, the State Fire Marshal, a deputy or assistant fire marshal, firefighter, or emergency medical service personnel acting in their official capacity and in so doing causes their death. The offense is a felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison.
The bill is named for slain Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was shot to death in December 2020 during an altercation that started with a parking complaint.
Last summer, a jury found Johnson's assailant, Joshua Phillips, guilty of second-degree murder and simple possession of the drug Klonopin.
Stories you might like
- Cities appealing 2020 census count garner only small wins
- WV House passes bill that would designate sites viable for coal electric generation projects
- CSX train derails in Summers County, injuring 3 in locomotive crew
- Flo Rida, Better Than Ezra, Jo Dee Messina among featured acts for 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta
A judge sentenced Phillips to 40 years in prison, the maximum allowed by law for the charge. The man’s defense attorneys argued that, while Phillips did shoot and kill Johnson, he did so without deliberation or malice and, therefore, the shooting did not meet the standard for first-degree murder.
Justice signed the bill surrounded by Johnson’s family and officers from the Charleston Police Department.
In a statement, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said he hoped the law will be a deterrent for "bad actors."
“Because of the reckless disregard for human life, Patrol Officer Cassie Johnson is no longer with us," Hunt said. "Now that there are stiffer penalties for obstructing the law, we are hopeful bad actors will be deterred from committing these violent crimes and our law enforcement officers and first responders can feel more protected while they are working to serve our communities."
Hunt also thanked Johnson's mother, Sheryl Johnson, for speaking in favor of the bill and for her "continued support for law enforcement.”
In a statement, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin there's not a day that goes by that the city doesn't think about Johnson, her commitment to the community and the loss experienced by other officers.
“We appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to sit down and listen to our police officers — and, especially, the family of Cassie Johnson," she said in the statement.