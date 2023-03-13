Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Encouraging the public to honor people who "absolutely step up," Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed into law a bill named for a slain Charleston law enforcement officer. 

Justice approved Senate Bill 490, which creates a felony offense for obstructing a police officer or other first responder, causing their death.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

