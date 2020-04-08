Justice: State facing $350 million shortfall, hopeful federal stimulus funding can fill the gap

West Virginia is on pace to finish the budget year on June 30 with a $350 million to $375 million deficit, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
Officials should know by the end of next week if a special session of the Legislature will be needed to approve transferring state Rainy Day emergency reserve funds to close the gap, the governor said.
Justice said West Virginia and other states are pushing the federal government to revise stimulus spending rules to allow states to use part of the money to cover budget shortfalls. Current rules do not permit that, he said.
“We need that rule change,” Justice said. “After the rules come out, we’ll know at that point in time, are we going to have an influx of federal dollars that are going to backfill the revenue deficit.”
President Donald Trump has indicated each state is in line to receive a minimum of $1.25 billion from the massive federal coronavirus rescue package, Justice said. The governor said last week the Legislature might be called into special session to appropriate money from the Rainy Day Fund to close budget shortfalls.
“If they backfill that deficit, then there’s no need to go into any kind of special session,” Justice said. “If we see there’s not going to be a backfilling of the revenue, and we’re going to fall short, then we’ll have to bring people back, one way or another.”
Calling the Legislature into special session during the pandemic would require determining how to conduct House and Senate floor sessions while practicing social distancing.
“We’ll have to figure out a way to do it,” Justice said.
The governor said the shortfall estimate assumes the curtailment of economic activity continuing through June 30, coupled with the loss of personal income tax payments in April because of the filing deadline being pushed from April 15 to July 15.
The state began the month with a $6.31 million revenue shortfall.
Also during the daily COVID-19 briefing:
- Justice said he has expanded an executive order imposing stricter stay-at-home and social distancing rules for “hot spot” counties to include Marion, which has 30 reported positive tests for COVID-19.
He said he is not looking to expand the stricter rules statewide at the moment, particularly with several counties still reporting no positive cases. However, he added, “I am going, first and foremost, to listen to the experts and take their advice.”
- National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a full federal reimbursement to cover National Guard activities related to the coronavirus response for 31 days.
Hoyer said the number of Guardsmen assigned to coronavirus duty was 540 as of Wednesday.