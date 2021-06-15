Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday the Governor’s Office is using emergency exemptions to West Virginia purchasing laws to buy hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of custom vehicles and firearms to be given away as part of weekly vaccination incentive sweepstakes, without going through normally required bidding processes.
“We do have the money, and we’re able to do it, and we’re surely not doing it with our friends and trying to pad someone’s pocket, because that’s the last thing in the world I want to do,” he said during the state COVID-19 briefing.
The first weekly drawing will be held Sunday.
Justice did not elaborate Tuesday on which vendors are providing the vehicles and the firearms for the sweepstakes, and the COVID-19 briefing format via Zoom video does not permit follow-up questions.
State purchasing laws and regulations require agencies to publicly bid out purchases of commodities and services costing $25,000 or more. State Code (5A-3-3C) allows exemptions to purchasing laws during declared states of emergency, “so long as the contract is directly and solely related to the recovery from the declared state of emergency.”
The law goes on to state: “For purposes of this section, 'directly and solely related' means that the goods or services being purchased or contracted for will be used for recovery from the state of emergency only, and will not be used for any other purpose.”
Justice said Tuesday he believes the sweepstakes, which will include cash prizes totaling more than of $9 million, will ultimately save the state money by encouraging unvaccinated West Virginians to get their shots, reducing hospitalizations and other costs associated with COVID-19.
The governor said his administration has used the state-of-emergency purchasing exemptions multiple times during the pandemic to immediately procure needed goods and services without the three- to four-month delay the bidding process would entail.
He previously has said the costs of the sweepstakes prizes will be paid using unexpended federal CARES Act funds received in the spring and summer of 2020.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor the state Purchasing Division director responded to email requests for details on how the sweepstakes prizes are being purchased.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Auditor’s Office Vista vendor-payment tracking system showed no payments or pending payments from the Governor’s Office to auto dealerships or firearms dealers.
Justice declared a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, 2020.
Earlier in Tuesday's briefing, Justice was asked when he plans to lift the state of emergency, now in its 16th month, particularly with mandatory face mask requirements being repealed on Sunday.
“Everybody’s still looking at that,” he said. “I would tell you, the sooner the better, from my standpoint.”
However, he noted that there are “real advantages” to operating under a state of emergency.
With just over 61% of eligible state residents having received at least one dose of vaccine, West Virginia's COVID-19 statistics continue to improve, with the state dropping to 2,710 active cases and 119 hospitalizations as of Tuesday.
During the briefing, Justice reminded viewers that the deadline to enter the sweepstakes for the first drawing on Sunday is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Residents may register online at doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
“If you’re just dilly-dallying around and you have not registered, you’re absolutely blowing a chance to become a millionaire,” the governor said.
Justice has said the weekly drawings will include $1 million cash prizes, along with the trucks, firearms, State Park getaway packages and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, as well as four-year state public college scholarships for residents ages 12 to 25.
The sweepstakes will culminate with drawings for cash prizes of $1,588,000 and $588,000 on Aug. 4.