As West Virginia reached some dire milestones Wednesday — including a total number of COVID-19 deaths exceeding the number of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — Gov. Jim Justice continued to insist that statewide health mandates are unnecessary.
“I just don’t want to rush and start screaming ‘fire’ and everything,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing.
Justice reiterated Wednesday his concerns that reinstating a mandatory face mask requirement or other public health mandates would be divisive, noting, “West Virginia, you know, is a state that would probably fragment the easiest over the silliness over masks.”
The governor said at Monday’s briefing that he is trying to appease those who object to masks or other mandates on political grounds.
Justice offered mixed messaging Wednesday, encouraging the roughly 50% of West Virginians who are not fully vaccinated to get their shots, but also telling them they’re too late to stop the current surge of COVID-19 cases.
“It’s too late, West Virginia. It’s too late for you to decide, ‘oh, we should have got vaccinated.’ It’s too late to stop this now,” Justice said in his opening remarks.
However, he also encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated, commenting, “You don’t want me here reporting children that we’ve lost, and you don’t want children going through their entire life with some disability this virus has caused.”
Children under age 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.
When asked later about the number of children currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, neither Justice nor any other briefing participants had the answer. However, interagency task force director James Hoyer said the number of cases involving infants to 17-year-olds has increased from 13% to 16% of the total active cases, and said the average age of those hospitalized has dropped significantly in the past 60 days.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, 403 of the 4,279 new cases in the past week are children under age 12.
“Clearly, the trend is moving toward younger people getting sick here in West Virginia, as across the country,” he said.
The governor said Wednesday he will continue to leave decisions about masks or other health measures to individual school systems.
“We believe local control is working. It’s working in a good fashion,” he said.
Besides 2,997 total COVID-19 deaths reported statewide as of Wednesday, the state had more than 400 residents hospitalized for the first time since February, with 409 hospitalizations. One month ago, 79 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19.
West Virginia on Wednesday also topped 7,500 active cases for the first time since April, at 7,579. That’s up 49% from 5,076 cases a week ago.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing:
- Justice said he is hopeful the state will begin issuing booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines earlier than the Sept. 20 rollout date backed by U.S. health officials, who have determined a third dose of vaccine is needed as research shows the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines declines about six to eight months after the second dose was administered.
- The governor said he will announce a new vaccination incentive “marketing program” on Friday, hinting that the new program will be geared to younger West Virginians.
“We’re going to go back out on the road and give a bunch more stuff away,” he said.
From late June to early August, Justice flew around the state giving out more than $10 million in vaccination incentive sweepstakes prizes.
Justice bristled at news media criticism that the taxpayer-funded sweepstakes had failed to spur West Virginians to get vaccinated, with state vaccination rates actually dropping after the sweepstakes were announced, contending, “I don’t know how in the world we could say anything but, tremendous campaign, very, very successful.”