Justice using $1.1M from contingency fund to keep MARC rail service running

A $1.1 million check from the governor’s civil contingency fund proved to be the last piece of the funding puzzle to keep MARC commuter trains rolling into the Eastern Panhandle for another year.
Mike Hall, chief of staff to Gov. Jim Justice, made the announcement Thursday in Martinsburg, in Justice’s absence. Hall said Justice was “under the weather” and unable to attend.
“The governor recognizes without a doubt, and I absolutely concur with him, that this train service is absolutely vital to your economy,” Hall said.
MARC service connecting Martinsburg, Duffields and Harpers Ferry with Union Station in Washington, D.C., had been in doubt after the Legislature appropriated only $1.2 million of the $3.2 million Maryland requested to offset the costs of operating six trains daily from and to the panhandle.
As recently as the summer, Transportation Secretary Byrd White said talks with the Maryland Transportation Authority were focused primarily on which trains would be eliminated.
A public hearing in September that drew an overflow crowd to the Charles Town Public Library to express strong opposition to service reductions seemed to bring a change of heart among state and local leaders, leading to negotiations to come up with a combination of state and local funding to keep the trains running.
In addition to the $1.1 million from the Governor’s Office, state Auditor J.B. McCuskey uncovered $750,000 of unencumbered funds due the affected localities, and the counties and municipalities along the MARC route kicked in a total of $300,000.
McCuskey said he believes funding MARC service is a productive and great use of the funds his office uncovered.
“To me, this train is a symbol of West Virginia’s commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs,” he said, allowing them to work in metro Washington but live in West Virginia.
Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, who had been adamant about not providing additional state funding for the commuter rail service, said Thursday the goal now is to come up with a long-term funding plan.
“I love the train, but we’ve got to be able to afford it,” said Blair, who added it is critical the counties and municipalities continue to contribute to fund MARC service.
Delegate Jason Barrett, D-Berkeley, noted he and other delegates spent a week at MARC stations in the panhandle counting ridership.
“More importantly than counting the numbers, we got to listen to their stories,” he said of MARC commuters, most of whom he said had moved to West Virginia from the Washington suburbs.
“They’re here because they have that train service into the city every day, and we need to be mindful of that,” said Barrett, who said he would also like to see the state Tourism Commission also promote use of MARC trains for weekend getaways in the panhandle.
Hall said Gov. Justice has directed Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby to work with both MARC and Amtrak to promote rail travel packages to West Virginia destinations. For years, Amtrak has offered rail travel packages to The Greenbrier resort, which Justice owns.
“The governor wants to provide all the energy the office can to try to help the situation,” Hall added, regarding coming up with a long-term funding plan.