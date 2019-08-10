Juvenile drug court members rewarded with day of play

HUNTINGTON -- "This is your one and only time that you can use a weapon against the judge in court," joked Family Judge Jason Spears at the Battlearium on Tuesday.
Members of Spears' juvenile drug court were rewarded with a trip to the Battlearium as part of their intensive program, and they participated in a friendly foam dart battle against the judge.
Spears said he and probation officers plan monthly activities for those involved in drug court.
"What we like to do is do outings with them to get them to bond and take some pressure off of them," Spears said. "But it's part of our program. We took them bowling last month, so we try to do something every month that keeps them engaged to get to the end goal of putting them on the right track."
Family members also were invited to join in the activities, and Spears said he hoped members of his drug court were able to bond with him and each other.
"I'm hard on them sometimes because I have to uphold the rules, so they see me as that," Spears said. "So I think it helps them if they see me also having fun with them and building that rapport, which is completely different than our normal court system. Court is always adversarial in its nature, so this kind of balances that out."
Cari Burck, owner of the Battlearium, said she was honored to host this day of fun for the juvenile drug court, as well as to give back to the community.
"We are thrilled to have this group here today because these kids have been through a lot and have accomplished a lot, and they're being rewarded for jobs well done," Burck said.
"These kids being here is an important thing. And this is really one of the reasons why we opened this up, because the community needed something else fun. But it really is an honor to be able to kind of give back to the community and just to see how these kids in our area are growing and thriving and have a hopeful future. So I'm glad to be a part of that."
The Battlearium offers foam dart battles, arrow wars and laser tag, and the arena is rented out by the hour. Burck said those interested in playing may book times online, or smaller groups can walk in and play on certain days. The Battlearium is open to people of all ages, and Burck said sometimes adults and parents have the most fun.
"We feel that having something like this positive helps them build on their life skills that they're learning," Spears said. "It gives them, I think, an exciting adventure. They're going through a tough program, and it's intensive. Having something like this, it lets them be kids. And I think in order for a kid to achieve the greatness of becoming an adult, they have to learn to be a kid, too. And I think this does that. That's why we like to do it."