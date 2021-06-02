Although most mark the mild-weathered months of April and May as spring, at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, the time means something else: kitten season.
Every year, staffers work to find foster families for the dozens of kitten litters brought in for care. Many come in from off the street, meaning they could be sick or need extra assistance before being ready for adoption.
And often, said Bethany Hively, director of the Humane Association, people overlook cats and kittens in favor of dogs and puppies.
“We see it all the time, that people don’t think about the cats and kittens as much as the dogs and puppies,” Hively said. “I don’t understand it — maybe because there’s more of them, or, you know, they’re cats and people think they can fend for themselves. But that’s not the case.”
This year, the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Association will receive a $20,000 grant from the Best Friends Animal Society to help care for sick and vulnerable cats and kittens. Hively said the money comes at a great time, as the association emerges from operating under COVID-19, a year when its two largest fundraising events were canceled for safety.
“That was a blow, and we weren’t sure how we were going to fare,” Hively said. “The community support, though, we couldn’t have expected it. It blew us away. We’re so grateful to the people who support us and saw the importance of the work we’re doing.”
The grant also comes as the humane association deals with its annual influx of cats and kittens. Hively said many of these cats are sick, with viral infections that can be highly contagious from cat to cat.
Several years ago, the humane association refurbished what was once an incinerator room for euthanized animals into an isolation ward for sick felines, to limit their contact and allow them to heal.
Some just need rounds of antibiotics and treatment, said Kristin Lilly, cat care coordinator at the shelter. Others, though, need more hands-on care. As more cats are turned in to the shelter, the need increases.
“The amount of cats we have, we’re starting to see more and more sick cats, and kittens without a mom,” Lilly said. “That’s hard to deal with and to make sure all the animals are getting exactly what they need. This grant helps me out a lot, just in what I’m able to do for the cats in my care.”
Hively said receiving a grant to help care for sick animals is a sign of how far the shelter has come over a short amount of time. The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association became a no-kill shelter — meaning animals aren’t euthanized unless it’s for severe health or injury — in 2014.
The incinerator was taken offline, and Hively said the organization started to rethink the way it treated animals in its care. Quality of care, she said, became more important than the quantity of animals they treat.
“It’s not the way we operate anymore, and that was a deliberate choice,” Hively said. “We still care for any animal that comes in, in whatever way we can. If we can’t, we help find another shelter or a clinic that can. It’s not an official ‘network,’ but agencies in the area rely on each other.”
Cat overpopulation and other challenges present for the team at the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Association are pretty common for most shelters, Hively said. Different agencies, depending on their policies and practices, might have different ways of dealing with them, too.
With the grant from Best Friends Animal Society, Hively said communication has opened up more with shelters in the region to explore ideas and practices. Through the grant, the Kanawha shelter will become a model for others in the state to follow to help bulk up lifesaving cat efforts.
Through the new connections and regular calls with other shelters in the area, Hively said proven strategies and methods are being shared and utilized. As these relationships develop, she hopes to see more progress made for humane treatment of vulnerable cats and dogs.
“Our goal, always, is to be a resource for the community and its animals, and the pets people already have,” Hively said. “Getting a grant like this allows us to really examine what we’re doing and gives us the resources to do it better.”