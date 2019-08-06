Kanawha barber creates buzz with free haircuts, school supplies

There were constant noises in Morris Barber Shop in South Charleston: the clippers running, a vacuum blowing off hair trimmings and a continuous stream of sports talk shows coming from a television propped up in the corner of the shop.
Jeremy Withrow’s friendly voice cut through the continuous sounds as he chatted with young customers in a way that indicated he had been cutting their hair since they started walking.
He knew their names, what sports they’d played and how they — or, more importantly, their parents — preferred their hair.
“You learn stuff every day. You learn how resilient kids are,” Withrow, a barber, said. “You ride that roller coaster just like life with your customers. You see them when they struggle and when they’re doing good.”
It was, in part, his connection with his youngest customers that led him to offer free haircuts on Monday and school supplies for boys before they head back to school next week.
“This community gives me a lot,” Withrow, 38, said. “It allows me to afford my kids and my family through this shop. So I just really want to do something for the community.”
He advertised the free, appointment-only cuts on social media and, this year — his second offering the special — the slots for 32 cuts immediately filled up.
One customer even set an alarm to remind him to get an appointment when the window opened early on July 30.
“I booked 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 17 minutes,” Jeremy Withrow’s wife, Shanda, said.
While most customers were local, some kids traveled from Boone and Lincoln counties for the free cuts.
Enrollment data from the West Virginia Department of Education showed more than 50 percent of students in Kanawha, Boone and Lincoln counties are of low socioeconomic status, meaning a free haircut is one less expense during back-to-school season.
The back-to-back trims barely left time for Jeremy Withrow to sweep up in between appointments.
Kids’ cuts at his shop range from $10 to $20, but giving up a full day’s wages during one of his busiest seasons was important to Withrow.
“I love giving back,” he said. “I was raised that way, though.”
This year, he also set up a table with more than a dozen new backpacks full of school supplies donated by his in-laws and a few customers.
Withrow, a South Charleston High alum, has been at Morris Barber Shop since 2009.
He went to college to be an art teacher, and then landed at a car manufacturer.
In 2008, when the car manufacturer took a government bailout, he turned his attention to the familiar family business.
Helping out is the family business
His grandfather, Randall Morris, opened the one-room barber shop on Rock Lake Drive in 1962.
Withrow grew up in the shop, getting his first haircut there and later making $5 for sweeping up hair.
“My grandfather helped me get through barber school,” he said.
His grandfather, who died a few weeks ago, also laid out an example of helping the community, something that stuck with Withrow as he began supporting his wife and four children through the barbershop.
“It wasn’t like we had money or I have money now,” he said. “It’s about just trying to help out the community and everybody leaning on everybody.”
While the free haircuts and school supplies are a once-a-year special, Withrow’s commitment to local kids is year-round.
“I can’t tell you how many kids that come in here that I know whose parents have overdosed,” he said. “Your heart just breaks for those kids, because I can’t imagine being a kid and going through that.”
Withrow’s own family was touched by addiction in his adult years, and he said it has helped him relate to the kids who sit in his chair asking for buzzes, fades and lines.
“I talk to them about it,” he said. “I let them know, if they need anything or just want to talk, I’ve been through it. So talk to me.”
Amelia Ferrell Knisely is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Reach her at amelia.knisely@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-4886 or follow @ameliaknisely on Twitter.