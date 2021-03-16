The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to close Cedar Grove Middle School — if it gets funding to accomplish the renovation of the attached elementary school.
The state School Building Authority will decide whether to grant Kanawha the $8 million it is seeking for the elementary school renovation, which would include demolishing the middle school portion.
The vote came despite about 90 people showing up to the school closure hearing in the school’s auditorium. Eight people spoke, none in favor of the closure.
The planned closure of the Eastern Kanawha school is just part of the school system’s move to drop from nearly 70 schools to about 60 over the next decade.
This fall, enrollment was around 160; the highest it’s been over the past eight years was 176.
Sara King, an eighth grade English teacher at the school, said “The biggest problem I have with this proposal, it’s all about numbers.”
“Our biggest concern is a matter of the heart,” she said.
Board members blamed the closure on declining enrollment in the county as a whole, which reduces funding because state public school funding is largely based on enrollment.
Stephanie Proctor, whose daughter attended the school, praised the smaller size compared to other schools.
“There’s been times my daughter has called her teachers after hours and they’re always there,” Proctor said.
The students will be sent to DuPont Middle School. DuPont Middle is a farther 20 minutes west, by car, on U.S. 60 from Cedar Grove. County school officials have previously said there wouldn’t be additions to DuPont to accept the Cedar Grove middle-schoolers.
“This end of the valley gets taken for granted so many times,” Proctor said.