Contractors for the West Virginia Division of Highways on Monday will start a two-year endeavor to reconstruct several blocks of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City.
The $10 million project will involve resurfacing the road from 33rd Street to 40th Street, DOH deputy chief highway engineer Joe Pack told reporters Thursday.
It also includes new sidewalks, traffic signals, lighting and medians.
“Really, it is a total-package project,” Pack said. “And we’re excited for this. I know the citizens that use this road and the businesses that are here are excited for the results when we’re finished.”
Mountaineer Construction Co. will do the work, while the Mead & Hunt engineering consulting firm will handle day-to-day project management, officials said.
At least one lane in both directions will be open during the entire project, but Pack said drivers should expect delays. Officials urged drivers to be patient, slow down and pay attention while they drive through the work zone.
“Sometimes, the delays may be just a matter of seconds to merge into a single lane, and then they’re through the project,” Pack said. “Other days, it may be more impactful.”
The DOH has set up a website where people can get updates about the project, kanawhacityreconstruction.com.
“That will allow citizens to be able to monitor the progress, see changes in our traffic control, moving traffic from one lane to another,” Pack said. “So, they can see real-time issues — we will have closed-caption cameras on site, which people will be able to look at to see what traffic looks like at any given time.”
While work on the 33rd Street to 40th Street section is expected to take two years, another project to encompass MacCorkle Avenue, from 40th Street to 58th Street, also is in the works. Pack said the latter project is being designed. Officials hope to bid it out this summer and start construction later this year.
Charleston City Councilman Chad Robinson, whose ward includes MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd to 35th street, said the condition of the road is among the most common complaints he hears from residents.
“One of our top two issues for Kanawha City residents is the shape of MacCorkle Avenue,” Robinson said, “and while it will be a headache for several, several months, at the end of the project, it should be a wonderful-looking new street, new four lanes, new turning lanes and lights.”
Councilman Bruce King, whose ward includes most of the affected section of MacCorkle Avenue, said he’s gotten a “ton” of complaints about the road in the past couple of years.
“I’m excited,” King said. “It’s going to create a pain but, in the end, it will be worth it. I think the people who live in Kanawha City will definitely be happy with it.”
A representative from Mead and Hunt will give a presentation about the project at a special meeting of the Kanawha City Neighborhood Association, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in a conference room at City National Bank, Robinson said.
On Wednesday, in Morgantown, state officials officially kicked off paving season by announcing 266 projects in all 55 counties. Gov. Jim Justice said more than 800 miles of roads will be resurfaced, at a cost of $208 million.
“These numbers are just on the resurfacing, just on the paving,” he said. “It doesn’t include all the dollars that are going into the Roads to Prosperity program.”
Justice touted the scale of road work completed since the bond program began. Since 2019, West Virginia has invested more state funds into repairing and building roads than at any other time in history.
“Three straight years of record-breaking maintenance in the state of West Virginia, and now we’re on the verge of breaking it again,” Justice said.
Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said workers have completed almost 6,500 road projects spanning nearly 6,700 miles in the three months leading up to Wednesday’s announcement. There were several projects, including bridge and slide repairs, happening before paving season officially kicked off. He estimated that the combined cost of these projects is more than $3 billion.
“Today, there are 701 active construction projects going on in the state,” Wriston said.
Officials also rolled out the 2022 version of the DOT’s Projects Map, which allows the public to use an interactive map to see what projects are taking place in their region. In Kanawha County, three other significant paving projects are set for 2022, according to the map:
- Next Friday, paving will begin on a stretch of Campbells Creek Road.
- On June 1, paving will begin on Corridor G, from Oakwood Road to Davis Creek.
- On June 6, paving will begin on Interstate 64, from the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge to the Dunbar exit.
The interstate paving project is anticipated to last until Labor Day weekend, according to the map.