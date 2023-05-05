The Kanawha County Commission will contribute $350,000 toward a $2.5 million “safety net” meant to ensure a new airline makes revenue as it operates at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
The commission on Thursday approved paying the money to the West Virginia Department of Tourism for a previously approved memorandum of understanding regarding Breeze Aviation Group.
The city of Charleston will contribute another $150,000, a spokeswoman confirmed, and the state of West Virginia will pay $2 million.
Dominique Ranieri, CEO and director of the airport, said the airport will welcome Breeze Airways May 31. The airline will make flights to Orlando, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.
Breeze begins service at the airport after the departure Spirit Airlines, which offer flights from Yeager to Orlando and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Ranieri said the money will be used as a revenue guarantee in case the airline does not make a certain amount of revenue.
“They would only draw down on these funds if they were not making that certain amount of funds,” she said.
The commission’s contribution will come from non-taxpayer dollars from the sale of property and from Pay Card rebates, finance director Kim Fleck said.
Carper said he would have supported the deal even if it were money from the county’s general fund. He commended Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin for her support of the airport.
“This airport is crucial to the economic viability of not only a Kanawha County and Charleston but the state of West Virginia,” Carper said.
Also Thursday, the commission approved distributing $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for an $8 million water line project in the Olcott area that will bring water to about 88 customers. The project is expected to go to bid next spring and begin construction next summer.
The commission also approved distributing $350,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to Recovery Point of Huntington. The money will allow the organization to renovate its women’s facility on Stockton Street in Charleston to add eight additional showers, sinks and toilets on an additional 2,000 square feet to the building.
Executive director Reggie Jones told the commission under normal circumstances the organization would fund the renovations itself but asked for the money because of a loss of revenue. Jones said the renovations are necessary in honor to meet new state regulatory requirements. If not, they would have to reduce their capacity by 45, he said.
Also Thursday, the commission honored the work of former Gazette-Mail reporter Eric Eyre for his reporting on the opioid epidemic that exposed pharmaceutical companies and led to litigation that has resulted in more than $1 billion in litigation money for the state. His work won him the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting in 2017.
Eyre said the opioid epidemic has been devastating to West Virginia, but the state can take pride in how people in the community banded together to take on the drug companies.
“I think amid all this devastation and everything I think the point of pride is that there is a group of us, and by group I mean more than 20 people who contributed, and the families, too, who agreed to be interviewed, everybody kind of banded together... it wasn't like lawyers from New York coming in to save us, it wasn’t reporters from the New York Times coming in to write about it. It was here. It was homegrown.”
