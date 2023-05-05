Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Commission will contribute $350,000 toward a $2.5 million “safety net” meant to ensure a new airline makes revenue as it operates at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The commission on Thursday approved paying the money to the West Virginia Department of Tourism for a previously approved memorandum of understanding regarding Breeze Aviation Group.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

